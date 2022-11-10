Resorts World Cashier Cage Robbery Rumors Fly Online

Posted on: November 10, 2022, 02:14h.

Last updated on: November 10, 2022, 02:34h.

Social media sites were abuzz Thursday about a rumor that the high-limit cashier’s cage at Resorts World Las Vegas was robbed.

Resorts World Las Vegas, pictured above. Rumors abound there was a robbery of a cashier’s cage at the Las Vegas Strip casino. (Image: Resorts World)

News of the rumor led to many comments on Vital Vegas. Some posters were amazed a robbery could take place at a well-guarded casino. Others found it amusing.

One poster on Vital Vegas revealed, “My husband was … working while it happened and didn’t even know it happened until he spoke to one of the cashiers!”

Wow how does a casino get robbed with all the security around — marevegas4 (@marevegas4) November 10, 2022

Another poster pointed out that the casino’s high-limit cage “is pretty far from exits, that would be quite the feat.”

Another responded, “Not really. High limit cage, straight through high limit bacc, and out the valet.”

I feel bad for the cashier. I hope she's okay. Did they let her go home? Do they have any kind of mental health counseling for this sort of thing? I'm sure staff get abused all the time at casinos. You'd think someplace like Resort World would have mental health staff. — Vertigo Dragon (@VertigoDragon) November 10, 2022

Casino.org couldn’t immediately confirm the reports about the well-known north Las Vegas Strip gaming property. Casino.org reached out for information from the casino’s media relations office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s public information office. Neither spokesperson immediately responded.

Resorts World is located at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard. The $4.3 billion integrated resort opened in June 2021.

Casino Heists

On September 6, a man stole thousands of dollars in chips from a live dice table at the downtown El Cortez casino. The thief jumped onto the craps table and grabbed two handfuls of high-denomination chips. Sources told Vital Vegas the crook got $19,100 in chips. El Cortez didn’t confirm this, nor did the casino make a public statement about the theft in September.

In April, the LVMPD officer accused in three Nevada gaming property holdups appeared in Nevada federal court. Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, pleaded not guilty in the federal cases stemming from the theft of about $164K.

In one incident, Rogers is accused of a holdup of the Red Rock casino on Nov. 12, 2021. He allegedly robbed $73,810 from a cashier’s cage. He is also accused of the robbery of the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas on January 6. He allegedly stole $11,500 from that cashier’s cage.

On February 27, Rogers allegedly stole about $78,898 from the Rio Casino Sportsbook. The money was eventually recovered and returned to the casino. Rogers allegedly threatened to shoot a Rio casino worker during the heist.

Rogers was confronted by casino security guards on the pavement near a casino parking garage. Rogers then allegedly brandished his firearm and threatened a guard, police said. The guard clamped his hand around Caleb’s gun, stopping Caleb from firing a round before grabbing the firearm from Rogers’ hand. Other guards then tackled the suspect onto the pavement.

The firearm used in the Rio robbery belonged to the LVMPD, based on the weapon’s serial number, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Rogers was suspended without pay from his LVMPD job.

A federal grand jury indicted Rogers in March on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and a single count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of interference with commerce by robbery. He also faces life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence if convicted on that charge.