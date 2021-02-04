Naked Woman Shuts Off Power at Las Vegas Casino: Police

Posted on: February 4, 2021, 03:18h.

Last updated on: February 4, 2021, 03:54h.

A naked woman was arrested after breaking into a fire control room and shutting off power at Circa Resort in Las Vegas, police said.

Circa Resort towers over other properties in downtown Las Vegas. A naked woman is accused of temporarily shutting power at the resort late Monday. (Image: Fox5 Vegas)

Alissa Neeley, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center early Tuesday. She faces a charge of theft of a fire prevention device. Neeley was released from jail on her own recognizance and is required to stay away from the downtown resort. She is due in court on March 30.

Neeley had been a guest at the resort on Monday. At about 9:30 pm, she was kicked out for walking around in the hotel with no clothes on, police said. She also is accused of entering rooms designated for employee use only. Her driver’s license identified her as an Iowa resident, authorities said.

About 30 minutes after she was evicted, power went out in the casino, the hotel, and the parking garage, according to media accounts. The parking garage is known as Garage Mahal.

The power outage disabled slot machines, fire alarms, elevators, and more. A maintenance worker investigating the outage found the woman sitting naked on a chair in a secured control room in the parking garage, police said.

Security officers placed the woman in handcuffs and notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It was unclear how Neeley was able to get into a secured control room, authorities said. She declined to speak with police.

Power Outage

Electrical power at the resort was out for about three hours. Power was restored Tuesday at about 1 am.

Circa spokeswoman Angela Ciciriello said this was an isolated incident, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

We have implemented additional security measures to ensure our facilities are protected,” she said.

Police said the woman caused about $5,000 in damages. She bent switches on the control panel, creating a delay in restoring power at the resort. She also disabled some wires, police said.

Historic Fremont Street

Circa is at the northwest corner of historic Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. It is the first resort to be built in the downtown casino district in 40 years. The resort opened late last year as an adults-only hotel-casino. A steakhouse on the site is the only place anyone under 21 is allowed.

Circa is on a portion of Fremont Street covered by a lighted canopy that displays colorful electronic images. This portion of the street is a pedestrian mall.

Late last year, the canopy displayed a tribute to former Las Vegas investor Tony Hsieh. The ex-Zappos CEO died in November from injuries in a fire at a home in Connecticut.

Fremont Street is known for several longstanding casinos. The El Cortez and other properties on Fremont once were controlled by reputed underworld figures. One of these gangsters, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, went from the El Cortez to open the Flamingo in 1946 on the Las Vegas Strip south of downtown.