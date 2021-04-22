Ex-NBA Player’s Plan for Las Vegas Strip Hotel, Arena Complex Wins Approval

Posted on: April 21, 2021, 05:10h.

Last updated on: April 21, 2021, 05:37h.

Former NBA player Jackie Robinson is getting another shot at building an arena and hotel complex on the Las Vegas Strip.

Developer Jackie Robinson surveys the site of his proposed sports arena and hotel complex on the Las Vegas Strip in 2014. It is located just south of Sahara Avenue. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday approved Robinson’s project agreements for construction at the northeast end of the Strip. Without this approval, his deadline to move forward on the long-delayed project would have expired.

Before Wednesday’s vote, Robinson told the commission the development will be “one of the most fantastic projects” on the resort corridor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

We greatly appreciate the opportunity,” he said. “We don’t take it for granted.”

Robinson’s proposal calls for a 22,000-seat sports arena with a retractable roof and a luxury nongaming hotel complex. The developers are hoping to attract a National Basketball Association team to Las Vegas.

The Strip already is the site of T-Mobile Arena, home of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights. That arena, near Park MGM on the west side of the Strip, also has hosted concerts and other entertainment events.

Robinson has said his project could cost $3 billion. The complex also would include restaurants, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and more.

During his athletic career, Robinson, 65, played college basketball at UNLV. He went on to play in the NBA for the Seattle SuperSonics, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls.

‘Really Cool’

Robinson’s project has been labeled the All Net Resort and Arena. The website on Wednesday had no information other than the message, “Get Ready… Something Really Cool Is Coming Soon.”

The project is slated to be built on a vacant 27-acre lot between the Sahara Las Vegas and the unfinished former Fontainebleau project. The Wet ‘n’ Wild water park once was located at that site.

Robinson has attempted to get the project going since 2014. Except for some excavation work in 2017, nothing much has happened on the empty lot. At one point, county health officials trapped mosquitos living in standing water at the site.

Under a lease-with-option-to-buy plan, Robinson would acquire the space for $400 million from Las Vegas executive Paul Lowden’s All Net Land Development LLC.

North Strip Revival

The north end of the Strip is undergoing numerous changes.

On the west side of the highway, the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas is opening to the public on June 24 at the site of the now-demolished Stardust Casino. This location is just south of Circus Circus.

The 3,500-room Resorts World is the most expensive hotel-casino in Las Vegas history, surpassing the $4.1 billion Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan is on the west side of the resort corridor, near the Bellagio.

When it opens, Resorts World will feature three Hilton-branded hotels, each with its own entrance and lobby. The property will have numerous boutiques and more than 40 food and beverages places.