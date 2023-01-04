Intoxicated Driver in Downtown Vegas ‘Freaked Out’ After Fatalities, Authorities Reveal

The driver accused of killing two pedestrians from New Mexico who were visiting downtown Las Vegas admitted she “freaked out” after the recent DUI-linked collision, according to news reports.

The Fremont Street Experience, pictured above. A location near the downtown Las Vegas pedestrian mall was the site of a double fatal accident involving two pedestrians. The driver was allegedly intoxicated. (Image: Wikipedia)

The defendant, Mykael Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas appeared in court on Wednesday. She was appointed a public defender, Talia Walkenshaw, to represent her after she told a judge she could not afford her own attorney.

Terrell was allegedly driving while intoxicated before crashing her SUV into the couple at the intersection of Fourth and Fremont streets on December 28.

Terrell told police she hadn’t been drinking that night, but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers smelled alcohol on her breath. Her eyes were bloodshot and watery, a LVMPD arrest report revealed.

Alcohol Level Was 0.15

Terrell’s blood alcohol level was almost twice the state’s legal limit, the Associated Press further reported on Wednesday. Terrell’s blood-alcohol level was 0.15%, prosecutors said.

Following the accident, she fled the scene and drove back to her home some three miles away, police said.

Police were able to identify her SUV, which was described as a GMC Acadia. Officers drove to her residence.

Initially, she refused to speak to police, but officers started to communicate with her through a bullhorn.

Terrell eventually came out of her apartment and later was charged. Charges include two counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

Terrell posted a $100K bond. She cannot drive, must stay out of trouble, and must wear an electronic ankle monitor, Judge Holly Stoberski ordered during the suspect’s appearance last Thursday at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center.

If found guilty, she could face two to 20 years for each of the deaths, KVVU said. She has yet to enter pleas on the charges.

Pedestrians Came Out of Nowhere

Following her arrest, Terrell told cops she was driving in the area and that the couple came out of nowhere, KLAS said. She reportedly was on her way home from work when the accident took place.

She was traveling north on Fourth Street and had a green light at the time of the accident, KVVU said.

Her SUV had damage in the front end and on the front window, which police linked to the fatal accident.

Police investigated the crime scene and located surveillance video.

The pedestrians were crossing the street in a crosswalk when the accident occurred. But a pedestrian signal said, “Do Not Walk.”

William Baxter, 44, died at the intersection. His wife, Kristie Baxter, 51, was rushed to University Medical Center. She passed away soon after arriving at the hospital’s emergency room. Both resided in Hobbs, N.M.

The accident site is located about a half mile from the Fremont Street Experience, a popular pedestrian mall close to the many downtown casinos.