Fremont Street Experience Scene of Fatal Shooting, Second Person Wounded

Posted on: June 19, 2022, 02:06h.

Last updated on: June 19, 2022, 02:30h.

One person was shot dead and another was wounded early Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience. The downtown Las Vegas incident was linked to a dispute that took place in a nearby casino, Metro police said.

Metro police taped off crime scene near the Fremont Street Experience after a double shooting. One victim died, another survived. (Image: KSNV)

The shooting was reported to local police at 2:12 am. The two wounded victims were rushed to University Medical Center, according to KLAS, a local TV station.

One victim passed away at the hospital soon after arriving. The second victim underwent treatment. That person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Bystander Wounded

The surviving victim was described as an “innocent bystander” by KSNV, another local TV station. Neither victim was immediately identified by cops.

The deceased person will likely undergo an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. LVMPD assigned the case to the homicide unit.

The incident stemmed from a dispute that took place in an unidentified casino, Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson told KLAS. The deceased victim was connected to the argument, initial reports said.

The Fremont Street Experience was closed temporarily after the shooting, KSNV said. The roads near the crime scene were blocked off by officers in the early morning hours so police could investigate the crime site.

Later on Sunday, police were searching for the suspect who shot the victims. No description was released.

It is believed officers were searching the crime scene for evidence and attempting to interview possible witnesses. They will also review available surveillance video.

About 1.5 miles away, during the time of the shooting, a historic blaze caused widespread damage to residential buildings off of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. It was the largest number of occupied dwelling units on fire in 25 years, Las Vegas firefighters reported.

Prior Shooting

In an unrelated incident last Aug. 4, there was another deadly shooting on Fremont Street in the downtown casino district. One man was killed.

The suspect ran away after the shooting. The incident stemmed from a “physical altercation” between two men near an entertainment stage at Fremont and 3rd streets, Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

One man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the abdomen, Spencer said. The victim ran about a block and a half before collapsing. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The victim later was identified as Marschell Brumfield, 30, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In September, police arrested Mason Martin, then 36, on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, the Review-Journal said. He was being held without bail. Close to a year after the crime, Martin remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of today, online jail records show.

A security guard at the Four Queens Casino identified Martin in surveillance video, police said. The suspect had a large tattoo on his neck, which was similar to Martin’s.

Last August, Martin was repeatedly ordered to leave the gaming venue for alleged trespassing, the guard told cops. He was also photographed upon his arrest on Aug. 1, cops said. The case against Martin is apparently pending in local court.