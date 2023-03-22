Dazn Bet Gets in the Zone with Online Casino Games from Playtech

Posted on: March 22, 2023, 09:02h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2023, 09:36h.

Dazn Bet, the betting venture from streaming giant DAZN, has partnered with Playtech to expand its iGaming capabilities. It had already established a relationship with gaming supplier Pragmatic Play last year to launch the platform, and the new agreement will help it become more flexible with online gamblers and bettors.

The DAZN logo on microphone covers. The online gaming platform is adding new content through an agreement with Playtech. (Image: Dazn Group)

Dazn Bet, which launched last year, will offer a variety of Playtech options to its customers. The deal will include various casino games featuring random number generators, an assortment of table games, and live casino games.

The new gaming options are already live for Dazn Bet’s users in the UK, and there are plans to extend it to other markets, including Germany, Italy, and Spain later this year. In collaboration with Pragmatic Group, Dazn Bet made its debut in the UK market in August 2022, following the revelation of their newfound venture a few months prior.

DAZN Looks to Become European Leader

DAZN began as a sports broadcaster before entering the online sports betting and iGaming spaces with Dazn Bet. It began in the UK before adding Spain, and the new agreement will continue to see the operator roll out more options as it expands in Europe.

The company didn’t reveal a timeline for that expansion. However, it only needed two months to launch its online sports betting platform in Spain after its UK launch, so it likely won’t take long.

There have been a number of advancements at DAZN that have allowed it to reach this point. One was the appointment of Sandeep Tiku, a former corporate director and chief operating officer at Entain, as its new chief technology officer to guide its tech expansion.

Next was the arrival of Mark Kemp as the company’s CEO. He transitioned out of BoyleSports, which he had led for a year, bringing his experience there and at Ladbrokes to the young firm.

The new multiyear deal with Playtech will allow Dazn Bet to strengthen its position in the online gaming market. Playtech announced the new arrangement in a press release but didn’t specify the financial terms of the agreement.

DAZN Not Slowing Down

When Dazn Bet launched, Pragmatic Play brought its experience in technical operations and customer management with it. That has allowed the operator to get its foot in the door in markets that already have established iGaming operations, incorporating a proprietary platform to challenge the incumbents.

At the same time, DAZN isn’t neglecting its broadcasting responsibilities. Last month, it acquired assets of Eleven Group and Team Whistle, two digital marketing companies. It also signed a new deal with the NFL to bring the league’s Game Pass International to new markets at the start of the 2023 season.

This month, the company signed a new broadcasting deal with Sky. Through it, DAZN will include new boxing and MMA content on Sky’s digital platform in the UK.