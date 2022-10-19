DAZN Bet Goes Live in Spain After Successful UK Launch

DAZN is stepping deeper into the world of sports betting. Following the launch of DAZN Bet in the UK in August, the sports broadcasting company has now added Spain to its list, with further expansion coming next year.

In the not-so-distant past, sports broadcasters like ESPN and others wanted to keep sports betting separate from sports broadcasting. In 2018, when the US Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), everything changed.

Now, sports broadcasting and sports betting are increasingly coming together into one product. DAZN jumped in with DAZN Bet, ready to develop a solution that is part of an “interactive experience” for sports fans.

DAZN Ready to Conquer Spain

DAZN’s pay streaming service has grown in Spain, as the company secured broadcasting rights for La Liga, MotoGP, and other sports. Adding DAZN Bet to the market will give it the ability to offer an all-inclusive experience that, it hopes, will appeal to a larger customer base.

Access to DAZN Bet, a collaboration with Pragmatic Play, is available directly through the DAZN app, which is available for iOS and Android, as well as smart TVs. The betting platform is also accessible via the internet. The company sees the integration in its broadcasting app as a key component to providing an “optimal gaming and betting experience” for everyone, not just experienced bettors.

The Spanish betting site went live this week. DAZN expects to add new content and options as it strengthens its position. This could include non-fungible tokens, tickets to sports events, and other items, according to comments the company made previously.

DAZN has tapped the sports betting industry to drive its future success. Mark Kemp, the former CEO of BoyleSports, is now the CEO of DAZN Bet. Shay Segev heads DAZN Group, having moved over from Entain in June of last year. Ian Turnbull, the former head of B2B at Entain, is also part of the group.

Banking on Motorcycles

DAZN has increased the number of unique users for its streaming services by 62.1% since 2019, according to the company. It’s ready to capitalize on the popularity of motorcycle racing in Spain to help it grow. The company has renewed its broadcasting arrangement with Dorna Sports, the organizer of the Motorcycle World Championship. The extension will give it broadcasting rights for the MotoGP for the next five seasons.

The platform, which has offered the championship since its launch in Spain in March 2019, will continue to exclusively broadcast all MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 free practice sessions, qualifiers, and races through 2027.

Since it began streaming the events, DAZN indicated that Dorna has witnessed an increase of 71.4% in MotoGP, 49.9% in Moto2, and 57.6% in Moto3. As a result, the broadcaster was in a good position to negotiate a deal.

MotoGP is big business on several fronts in Spain. Over the past 18 years, Spanish racers have dominated the competitions, taking home more than half of the trophies. That is helping to attract more viewers, which will also give DAZN an edge.