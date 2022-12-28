Daniel Negreanu Had a Productive Year at the Poker Tables, Despite a Few Misses

Poker is full of faces whose names are forever imprinted on the game. Alex Foxen, Daniel Negreanu and Doyle Brunson are a few who have excelled over the years, and Negreanu recently shared that, based on his 2022 winnings, he’s still a formidable opponent at the felt.

Poker pro Daniel Negreanu contemplates a hand during a tournament. The third-ranked champion poker player has had a successful year at the tables. (Image: Head Topics)

The 48-year-old Canadian poker pro best known as Kid Poker or DNegs earned his first cash in July 1997 when he finished 10th at the Orleans Open $230 NLHE event. Less than a month later, according to Hendon Mob, he took down the $225 NLHE Heavenly Hold’em event in Los Angeles for $18,800.

He’s been on a fairly solid run – with a few bumps along the way – ever since. The GGPoker ambassador now has six WSOP bracelets and two WPT titles to his credit, and ended 2022 with a gross profit of $1.62 million.

Kid Poker’s Ups and Downs

No poker player is successful all the time – everyone gets bluffed at some point, as well as does the bluffing. There are also constantly bad beats in Texas Hold’em, and the uncertainty of the cards makes this version of poker so exciting.

DNegs had his bad moments, as well, like when his pocket Aces lost to pocket Jacks in the Poker Masters when another Jack appeared for his opponent on the flop. However, he turned that around when he took down the $300K NLHE Super High Roller Bowl for $3.3 million shortly after.

2022 in the books: Events 107

Cashes 23

Cash % 21.5

Avg Buy in $30,136 Buy ins $3,224,564

Cashes $4,875,609 Profit $1,625,545 Below all totals since 2013: 1/3 — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) December 26, 2022

On Monday, Negreanu shared how the year has gone for him on Twitter. On the surface, there’s not much to complain about, as he still came out ahead.

He participated in 107 events and cashed in 23 in 2022. In total, he spent just over $3.22 million on buy-ins, but pocketed $4.87 million.

Negreanu also gave a running tally of his performances each year since 2013. During that time, he has won a little more than $13.13 million, for a yearly average of $1.45 million. However, 2016 and 2017 were bad years, as they both resulted in negative cash of over $1.3 million.

This year, DNegs had several six-figure pots, including $350K for a first-place finish at a $25K event during the PokerGO Cup in February. He also took down the $15,300 NLHE event at the Wynn High Roller in March for $216K.

The 2022 earnings only represent the pots he collected. They don’t take into account any related expenses, such as travel and accommodations, or shares he sold to back him in events. Those details add up, but his side gigs, including the books he’s written, public appearances, his arrangement with GGPoker and others, make up for some of those losses.

Making Mega-millionaires

Poker has continued to draw in a record number of players, and although Kid Poker still ranks among the best, he has some stiff competition. There have been others to emerge over the years that are challenging him, as well as Hellmuth and other long-standing greats.

Bryn Kenney is undoubtedly one of these. He is second on the all-time money list, according to Hendon Mob, with over $57.2 million in live poker winnings. That’s one spot ahead of DNegs.

Kenney only has one WSOP bracelet, but is a massively successful grinder. His biggest win came in 2019, when he finished second at the Triton Million event. Despite not taking down the tournament, he banked over $20.5 million.

Justin Bonomo, despite a few alleged missteps along his career (playing through multiple accounts in online tournaments, for example), can pretty much write his own ticket anywhere. The leading money winner has pocketed almost $59 million and has four WSOP bracelets to his name.

In 2005, when he was just 19, he became the youngest player to be in a televised final table when he made it to fourth in the inaugural European Poker Tour. He’s still excelling this year, having among his accomplishments four first-place finishes for a combined $449,000 and a fourth-place finish in another for $720,000.

His biggest claim to fame, though, is probably his performance in 2018. That year, he earned over $25 million as he made deep runs in one event after another.