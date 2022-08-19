Women in Poker Hall of Fame Now Accepting Nominations for New Inductees

The Women in Poker Hall of Fame (WiPHoF) inducted its first class in 2008 and its most recent in 2018. It’s back after a COVID-19-induced break, with the public now able to submit nominations for the next class of inductees.

Semi-retired poker player Vanessa Selbst participates in a live tournament. She is one of several individuals to likely receive nominations for induction into the Women in Poker Hall of Fame Class of 2022. (Image: PokerNews)

The WiPHoF singles out those females who have contributed the most to helping poker advance, inducting two new members every other year. The next two will find their names added to the annals of poker history on December 17.

Poker fans can now help decide which two individuals deserve the honor this year. The WiPHoF opened the nomination process yesterday, allowing everyone a chance to determine who should appear on the ballot.

Only 8 Ballot Billets Available

There are several considerations that must be met for a name to appear as a nominee. Once the submission window closes, the WiPHoF Organization Committee will narrow down the list to only eight of these. Then, existing inductees and certain designated media personalities make the final decision.

They will make their choices through a voting process that gives each voting member 10 votes. Then, the WiPHoF Organization Committee designates three members to certify the results before the final announcement of inductees is made.

In order for someone to be eligible, she must have been an active player or industry professional for at least a decade prior to nomination. In addition, the minimum age for consideration is 35.

Next, the individuals must have helped significantly grow the poker industry. This doesn’t apply to only women-led initiatives. For example, players like Vanessa Selbst, with her three WSOP bracelets, qualifies because she has won major tournaments.

It’s also important that any of the potential candidates support women in poker. This doesn’t mean that they have to take an overzealous approach to campaigning for females in the sport. However, they cannot speak badly about women’s tournaments, either.

Fame, Not Fortune

The Poker Hall of Fame, the organization Benny Binion created in 1979, has 60 members. Among these are Binion, as well as Daniel Negreanu, Phil Hellmuth and even Wild Bill Hickok. Also inducted are several females, including Barbara Enright, Linda Johnson and Jennifer Harman.

The WiPHoF, on the other hand, only has 20 inductees. Enright, Harman and Johnson are there, as are Maria Ho, Lupe Soto and others. Soto is the founder of the WiPHoF and the Ladies International Poker Series (LIPS). She is also the CEO of the Senior Poker Tour and chair of the WiPHoF selection committee.

This year, several well-known names will likely make the final cut. Selbst is the winningest female tournament player and may have retired (depending on the time of year) but is still a high-profile candidate.

Kristen Bicknell, with three Global Poker Index Female Player of the Year awards, will undoubtedly receive some consideration. In addition, Phil Hellmuth protégé Liv Boeree will likely appear.

The nomination criteria and submission form can be found on the WiPHoF website.

Induction Ceremony Just Part of the Excitement

The WiPHoF induction ceremony will be a part of the Women In Poker Winter Festival at Resorts World Las Vegas. The event begins on December 13 and runs through December 18.

During that time, there will be a number of poker tournaments and meet-and-greets available. The event culminates in the World Poker Tour (WPT) Ladies Championship Final Table.

The WPT has been trying to increase female participation in poker for years. When it hosted the first-ever Women’s Poker Summit four years ago, it hoped that would mark a turning point.

Since then, the poker organization has continued to host summits, although COVID-19 caused disruptions. The efforts have had some success, with female subscriptions to WPT increasing by 25% in 2018, according to the company. Now, it’s 35%.

Although the percentage has grown, the WPT wants to see more. So, along with the WiPHoF and LIPS, it won’t stop until it has exhausted all its efforts.