GGPoker Secures Sponsorship for the UK Poker Championships in January

Posted on: October 18, 2022, 07:00h.

Last updated on: October 18, 2022, 12:04h.

As the Grosvenor UK Poker Tour continues to find success, GGPoker is ready to up the live poker stakes in the UK. It has organized the UK Poker Championships (UKPC), which it will host with poker club and event stager Dusk Till Dawn next January.

The entrance to the Dusk Till Dawn poker venue in the UK. It will host the UK Poker Championships in January, which will see GGPoker as the leading sponsor. (Image: Gioco News)

GGPoker announced Monday that it’s secured a sponsorship deal with Dusk Till Dawn in Nottingham for the event, which will run from January 11-16. There’s no word on whether Daniel Negreanu, a GGPoker ambassador, will make a cameo.

The main event will be a £560 (US$634) Texas Hold’em tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of £500,000 (US$566,750). In addition, GGPoker, which recently had an unpleasant encounter with the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), has over £50,000 (US$56,675) in prizes for those who qualify through the platform.

Plenty of Chances to Grab a Seat

Starting Monday, GGPoker began hosting its UKPC Day Dollar Qualifiers. One seat to the UKPC Main Event is guaranteed in every satellite, with as many as 60 tickets up for grabs.

From October 26, no fewer than eight seats to the main event will be available through weekly $80 super satellites. These events take place each Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. local time. In addition, GGPoker will put other qualifying events on the schedule ahead of the tournament in January.

All qualifiers will be able to participate in the online Day 1 on the platform on either Saturday, January 7, or Thursday, January 12. The top 15% of the field will advance to the live Day 2 at Dusk Till Dawn. Alternatively, players can purchase directly into the main event at GGPoker.

There will also be a free pass for another UKPC event. All those who qualify for the main event through an online Day 1 tourney on GGPoker will receive a seat at the UKPC Aftermath £25,000 (US$28,337) freeroll. That event includes £25,000 in cash and merchandise for winners.

GGPoker Gaining Ground

GGPoker has been growing globally as it looks to threaten PokerStars and other online poker platforms. It has a strong presence in the market and continues to add strategic partnerships to increase its brand recognition.

It began hosting its “Road to World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE)” online tournaments last week, adding another high-profile name to its list. The series gives players the chance to directly qualify for the 2022 WSOP Europe Main Event, a €10,350 (US$10,183) tournament with a €5 million (US$4.92 million) guarantee.

King’s Resort, Rozvadov, and Czech Republic will host the WSOP Europe festival from October 26 to November 16. The Main Event gets underway on November 11.

The series will include 15 gold bracelet events, which will undoubtedly attract large fields. Last year, there were around 9,210 entries across all of the tournaments.

Leading up to the WSOPE, GGPoker’s satellites offer events with buy-ins that start at €250 (US$246). Buy-ins for step satellites start at €25 (US$24.60).

Satellites will give players dozens of chances to win a seat in the Main Event. GGPoker is yet to enter the US online poker market. However, its satellites offer players from Asia, Canada, and Europe a chance to try for a deep run in the series.