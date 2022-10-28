Justin Bonomo Earns Nearly $48K a Day Playing Poker in October

Posted on: October 28, 2022, 10:39h.

Last updated on: October 28, 2022, 01:11h.

Justin Bonomo had a solid run at the poker tables this month, averaging nearly $48K a day in winnings. As he continues to show off his skills at the felt, Bonomo pocketed a little more than $1.6 million in just five tournaments in the period between October 5 and October 28. That enabled him to retain his lead at the top of the charts.

Justin Bonomo at the poker table during the 2018 World Series of Poker. The winningest player in the game added over $1 million to his bank in October. (Image: AssoPoker)

In 2022, Bonomo has 11 cashes, including three in the WSOP, along with seven final tables and three more titles. During his career, he has won over $58.8 million in live tournaments and is first in the ranking of the winningest poker players. Bryn Kenney follows closely with $57.2 million, and Daniel Negreanu completes the podium with $49.5 million.

Bonomo crushed the tables in October, either taking down tournaments or making it to the final table. As the debate over whether poker is a game of skill or luck continues, Bonomo is showing that skill has a lot to do with it.

Crushing the Felt

Bonomo’s biggest October finish was fourth place for $720K at the $300K Super High Roller Bowl, which Negreanu ultimately won. That win let DNegs break his two-year losing streak, and also gave him a little satisfaction. Bonomo beat Negreanu in the same event four years ago. Last year, he finished second, pocketing $1.89 million.

The next biggest pot the Virginia native took this month was $229,500, which came from a first-place finish at the $25K WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic. In between, he cashed for $24K for finishing third at a $10K WPT Five Diamond high roller event and $75,792 for taking down another $10K high roller tournament in the same series.

Because he’s Bonomo, and just to make sure everyone knows he’s a GOAT, he added another $44,700 on October 19. That was at the WPT Five Diamond $10,400 tournament, although he only made it to 18th place.

Hanging with Dolly

Poker players who aren’t ready for the cut-throat high rollers, or who just want to help a good cause, have a couple of options next month. There are two charity poker tournaments coming up, one of which features poker legend Doyle “Texas Dolly” Brunson.

The first charity event, the Cards For Kindness Poker Tournament, will take place online on November 3. This marks the second event in as many years for Riley’s Way Foundation, a charity founded by poker enthusiast and WSOP participant Ian Sandler.

The virtual event starts with a Zoom presentation, with the cards flying immediately afterward. The tournament will be held on Poker4Life, a platform that was specifically created to host charity poker tournaments.

The winner of the event will receive a 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event ticket worth $10K. There are also vacation getaways, golf packages, and dinner for six at Peter Luger’s Steakhouse in New York City. Tickets for four to a New York Giants NFL match are also available.

The other big charity event will take place the following day. The 2022 Keep Memory Alive Charity Poker Tournament is coming to Las Vegas, with Brunson, Negreanu, and Jack Binion hosting the event.

The buy-in is $575, and there are $200 advance rebuys available prior to the event, which the Las Vegas Raiders are sponsoring. It will benefit the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $10K. Other noncash prizes, such as jewelry or trips, are also up for grabs.