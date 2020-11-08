Circus Circus Shooting Leaves Three Injured, Violence Continues on Las Vegas Strip

Posted on: November 8, 2020, 03:58h.

Las Vegas Strip violent crime persisted this weekend with three people wounded after a Saturday evening shooting by a lone gunman at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino’s Adventuredome.

Police responded to Circus Circus Saturday night in still another shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Three were wounded. (Image: KLAS)

The incident took place inside the expansive five-acre amusement park at about 7:30 pm Saturday (Nov. 7). The shooting stemmed from a fight between two different groups — made up of “juveniles” and some “young adults,” local police revealed.

Each of the three victims was taken to local hospitals for treatment. They were each in stable condition as of Saturday night, police added.

One “person of interest” was apprehended on Saturday, police announced, and legal charges are possible. Officers described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

Guests Shook Up from Shooting

Some visitors inside Circus Circus were evacuated as a precaution following the gunshots, according to initial news reports from KLAS, a local TV station. Guests reportedly were “shaken up” from the shooting, the report adds.

“We had left to go to dinner. And then we came back…. I saw people in tears crying,” one unidentified Circus Circus guest told KLAS.

“This should be a family area, where all these kids play. And to know that people are out there just killing people — it’s not OK,” she added.

Another person, identified as U’i Lani, posted on KLAS’ Facebook page, “My daughter was there. Fight broke out and then she heard gunshots. Thankful she was with great people who brought my baby home safe.”

Another poster, Esme Regino, reported “I was just there with my whole family. Worst moment of my life!!! Thank god we got out safe! We left as soon as possible!”

As of September, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Convention Center Area Command, which includes most of the resorts on The Strip, reported a recent increase of slightly less than 29 percent in aggravated assaults.

In a Saturday night briefing at the scene, Metro Capt. Dori Koren told reporters the department had “a lot of cops” on The Strip that evening, which led to a quick response. The overall, beefed-up police presence was implemented last month as several shootings and other crimes took place there in recent months.

But more recently, there appears to be fewer incidents, Koren confirmed.

“We’re seeing our crime problem, that we identified a couple of months ago, start to decrease,” Koren said. “But not enough yet.”

Police are blaming much of the recent uptick in violence on out-of-town visitors and gang members.

Police Want Las Vegas Back to Normal

In response, a coordinated effort is underway involving Metro police, other law enforcement agencies, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Clark County Commission, and security staff working at Strip properties to “get Vegas back to where it was before we shut down,” Koren said.