South Point Casino Security Fatally Shoots Armed Man, Las Vegas Strip Violence Continues

Posted on: October 4, 2020, 08:59h.

Last updated on: October 4, 2020, 08:59h.

Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino was the scene of a fatal shooting late Sunday afternoon after security officers shot an armed man dead. He had fired a gun in the air and refused to drop the firearm outside of the gaming property, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Las Vegas police officers responded to the area around the South Point Hotel Casino after security officers shot an armed man dead during a stand-off. (Image: KSNV)

The unidentified man had fired a shot near the casino’s valet area, the report said. He also had entered and exited the casino.

He kept brandishing a handgun and then pointed it at two security guards outside of the building, the Review-Journal said.

He allegedly refused to drop the weapon during the stand-off with security officers. The officers then fatally wounded the man, police said.

The gun apparently malfunctioned at one point, KSNV TV, a local station reported, based on police statements.

In a press conference later on Sunday, Metro Police Lt. Raymond Spencer praised the security officers at the South Point Hotel Casino, KSNV reported.

Those security officers showed a tremendous amount of strength due to the fact that there were concerns for their backdrop, being the valet area of the hotel,” Spencer was quoted by the Review-Journal.

There was some speculation the fatally wounded man may have been homeless and in his 40s, the Review-Journal said.

Police were notified about the shooting at 4:09 pm PT. “We are cooperating … and have no further details pending investigation,” the South Point resort said in an earlier tweet. Casino operations were briefly impacted by the stand-off.

It was the latest gun-related violence on or along The Strip in recent weeks. Earlier incidents took place at multiple gaming properties.

Recent Shootings Along The Strip

Last month, an occupant in a passing car fired a gun into a crowd in a parking lot near the Stage Door Casino in Las Vegas. The trio of wounded victims required treatment at a local hospital.

Three men later were arrested for the drive-by shooting. The Stage Door features video poker and slot machines.

Last month, another person was shot in the leg following a fight near the Aria Resort & Casino. She suffered minor injuries. That shooting took place during a birthday party held for MoneyBagg Yo, according to social media posts.

Earlier, another victim was shot five times during a fight in front of Paris Las Vegas. That person and a second victim are recovering from injuries.

On Friday, a shot was fired into the MGM Grand Las Vegas gaming floor during a struggle over a handgun. Last week, a man was hospitalized and a suspect was arrested after still another shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting took place after a fight among five to 10 men on a sidewalk between the LINQ and Flamingo hotel-casinos, according to news accounts. One man pulled a handgun out, firing a shot and hitting the victim in the upper torso, police said. For several hours after the shooting, the Flamingo hotel-casino was on lockdown.

The Metro Police Department’s Convention Center Area Command, which includes most of the resorts on The Strip, reported a recent 28.98 percent increase in aggravated assaults as of last month.

During a press conference last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, blamed much of the increase in crime on out-of-town visitors, KSNV reported. “I have the utmost confidence in Sheriff Lombardo and the men and women of Metro to be able to be out in front of this and get a handle on this.”

Police have upped their patrols along The Strip in response to the increasing crime.

Police Involved Shooting at Arizona Casino

In an unrelated incident, the Pascua Yaqui Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place at Arizona’s Casino of the Sun Saturday afternoon, KVOA, a local TV station in Tucson, reported.

One person was arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the report said. Apparently, there were no other injuries.