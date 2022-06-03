Casino Hiring Spree Continues Nationwide, Resorts Offering Bonuses, Perks

Posted on: June 3, 2022, 08:57h.

Last updated on: June 3, 2022, 09:00h.

Casino workers might presently have the upper hand with employers, as a nationwide labor shortage continues to render gaming properties in need of help. As such, casinos are offering steep sign-on bonuses and an array of perks in an effort to lure in hires.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts a job fair in May of 2022. The forthcoming resort in Virginia is one of many gaming properties badly in need of staff. (Image: 13News Norfolk)

From Atlantic City to Las Vegas and California, casinos are in great need of employees as summer is unofficially underway.

Yesterday in Atlantic City, all nine casinos had reps on hand at the Atlantic City Convention Center for an industry-wide hiring fair. Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) President Joe Lupo said the casinos continue to seek both qualified applicants and industry newcomers. The Hard Rock Atlantic City boss explained that the gaming resorts are scrambling to fill more than 2,000 open positions.

Job vacancies include table game dealers, food and beverage servers, security officials, hotel housekeeping, and culinary jobs. Lupo said the industry looks forward “to welcoming new team members who will help us continue delivering the world-class service our customers have come to expect, while supporting the local and regional economy.”

Hard Rock Offers Hardy Bonus

Hard Rock International, the gaming unit of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, is embarking on Virginia’s first commercial casino. The company last month made history by receiving the state’s first casino license.

Hard Rock is making a $300 million investment to convert the former Bristol Mall into a casino destination accompanied by a new from-the-ground-up hotel. Though the permanent resort isn’t expected to be completed until 2025, Hard Rock Bristol plans to open a temporary casino inside what was formerly a Belk department store next month.

Company officials say they need around 600 people to run the 30,000-square-foot interim gaming venue that will feature 900 slot machines, 20 table games, and sports betting.

Hard Rock ramped up its hiring effort in early May. But the company has encountered a slim applicant pool, which has resulted in Hard Rock deciding to put up cash sign-on bonuses.

Hard Rock is advertising a base pay of $15-$17/hour. And at this week’s hiring event in nearby Johnson City, Tn., the 40 people who were hired on the spot were additionally promised a $2,000 signing bonus.

Cocktail servers, bartenders, cooks. We’re looking for great people who want a great work environment,” said Danny Jimenez, Hard Rock Bristol’s vice president of food and beverage.

Hard Rock says it still needs about 200 people to open the temporary Bristol casino on July 8. Around 400 positions have been filled. Three other casinos in development in Virginia are also in need of help. Those properties are being built in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Danville.

Casino Jobs Aplenty

Chances are a casino near you is hiring. Caesars Entertainment says its Horseshoe Baltimore casino needs 100 workers immediately. The Las Vegas-based casino giant says its Maryland property is one of 50 properties that it operates that has struggled to find employees.

Detroit’s three casinos are all actively seeking additional employees, while the Oneida Indian Nation, which owns and operates Turning Stone Resort & Casino in New York, is running a summer dealer school to train table workers.

In Indiana, the French Lick Resort is offering a daily shuttle service to and from Louisville some 60 miles away to attract new workers from the Kentucky city.

And in California, the under-construction $500 million Sky River Casino in Elk Grove is hiring as many as 2,000 employees. The casino, a partnership from the Wilton Rancheria tribe and Boyd Gaming, plans to open this fall.