Atlantic City Casino Job Fair Offering On the Spot Hiring for Various Resort Positions

Posted on: June 1, 2022, 01:17h.

Last updated on: June 1, 2022, 01:21h.

Atlantic City casinos are staffing up for their summer busy season. Job seekers looking for a career in New Jersey’s gaming industry can find one tomorrow at a hiring event involving all nine casino resorts in town.

A job fair hosted by Hard Rock Atlantic City in September of 2021. Atlantic City casinos are in need of workers, and will host yet another hiring event this week. (Image: Press of Atlantic City)

The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ), in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will host a job fair tomorrow, June 2, from 10 am until 3 pm EST. The event will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

A CANJ release supplied to Casino.org says free parking and on-the-spot job offers will be made. The nine casinos are in need of new hires to ready their workforces for the throngs of summer travelers expected to descend on the beach destination.

Human Resources representatives from each Atlantic City casino property will be on-site showcasing employment opportunities. The event is free and open to the public,” CANJ officials told Casino.org.

Available positions include table game dealers, food and beverage casino servers, security personnel, housekeepers, and culinary careers. Attendees of the job fair will be able to learn more about the open positions.

City wide JOB FAIR is tomorrow June 2 at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Apply and be interviewed and hired on the spot! Free parking is available.@CasinosNJ @AtlanticCityGov pic.twitter.com/tY5VT9vUh6 — CRDA (@NJCRDA) June 1, 2022

Summer Hiring Spree

According to employment figures provided by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the nine Atlantic City casino resorts collectively employed 22,266 workers as of May 1, 2022. May employment represents an increase of 305 jobs from April, and 818 additional positions from May 2021.

Atlantic City summer employment last year topped off at 22,672 jobs, which was reached in July. But local officials and casino executives are betting that 2022 will be much busier, as the pandemic’s impact continues to wane.

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, Atlantic City casinos employed nearly 30,000 people during the high season. While the casinos aren’t expected to come anywhere close to that number this year, the resorts still have plenty of jobs to fill.

Tomorrow’s job fair is yet another hiring event for the casinos. In April, the New Jersey Casino Control Commission hosted a veterans job fair for those mulling an entry into the gaming business. At the time, the nine casinos said they had 2,500 open positions.

Union Impact

Atlantic City casinos will be in need of many more non-union workers if they can’t soon reach new contract terms with Unite Here Local 54. Labor contracts expired today for all nine casinos.

Unite Here last week debuted an online website titled “Atlantic City Travel Alert” that warns guests of the potential business disruptions that the unsettled contracts could render on resort operations. The union says its actravelalert.org website is to inform “meeting and convention planners and all other travelers who need to know whether labor disputes could affect their Atlantic City plans.”

The website lists non-gaming union hotel accommodations that are not impacted by the recent contract expirations. The website says that all of the casinos are “at risk of dispute,” and as such, travel planners should take caution when booking accommodations at those resorts.