Casino Crime Round Up: Suspect Indicted for Murder Near Atlantic City’s Bally’s Casino

Posted on: April 21, 2023, 07:31h.

Last updated on: April 21, 2023, 07:31h.

A 33-year-old man was indicted on Tuesday for a March murder which took place near Johnny Rockets restaurant at Bally’s Casino on Atlantic City’s boardwalk.

Bally’s Casino in Atlantic City, pictured above. Near the complex, a man was shot dead in March. A suspected was indicted this week. (Image: Bally’s)

Jahlil Boston of Egg Harbor City, N.J., allegedly shot Eric Wynn, 34, of Atlantic City, on March 18. Wynn passed away at the crime scene.

In addition to murder, Boston was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of suspected cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute in a public zone, possession of a weapon while in the course of possessing a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a predicate offense.

Boston had a firearm and suspected crack cocaine when he was apprehended by local police, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

He was booked at the Atlantic County jail. He remained in custody as of this week.

The two men knew each other, but it was unclear why they were near the casino.

Nine Arrests, 55 Illegal Gaming Machines Seized

Nine suspects were detained and 55 gambling machines were confiscated after searches of six different illegal gambling operations in Pomona, Calif., on Wednesday, police said.

An unspecified amount of cash and suspected drugs were also seized during the court-approved searches. The gambling machines were later destroyed by officials.

California’s City News Service reported the raided locations include:

877 E. Phillips Blvd.

1090 S. Garey Ave.

1649 E. Mission Blvd.

Suite B, 854 E. Mission Blvd.

540 E. Foothill Blvd.

570 W. Holt Ave.

The names of the suspects were not released by the Pomona Police Department.

Laredo Gambling Raid Leads To $40K, 79 Eight-Liners

A man was arrested this month after Laredo, Texas authorities searched an arcade and discovered $40,846 in cash and 79 eight-liners at the location in November, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Giovani Isidoro Avalos, 25, who was identified as the floor attendant at Grand Power Amusement, was charged on April 12 with allegedly promoting gambling. The eight-liners were seized.

An eight-liner resembles a slot machine. Depending on the type, a player “wins” if a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row of objects line up.

The investigation into possible illegal gambling at the arcade began last October. Local police were tipped off that cash payouts were being made to customers. Such payouts are considered illegal in Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit sent in two undercover officers on October 18.

One officer inserted $5 in a machine. He won $80, police said. Undercover officers returned on October 28 and November 15. On one occasion, the officer won $15 after inserting $5 into the machine. On the other, the officer paid $5 and won about $20.

That led to a court-approved raid at the arcade and other locations on November 17.

Avalos was one of five workers present when the search took place, police said. It was later revealed he earned $400 a week at the arcade.