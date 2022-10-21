San Jose Gambling Raids Continue, Seven Suspects Head to California Court

Posted on: October 21, 2022, 10:59h.

Last updated on: October 21, 2022, 11:49h.

Seven suspects are facing court trials after two recent illegal gambling raids in East San Jose, Calif. Police seized seven ounces of suspected cocaine, stolen property, several thousand dollars, and many gaming machines.

Seven suspects in mug shots following gambling raids in San Jose, Calf., pictured above. Clockwise from upper left: Nhu Huynh, Anita Nguyen, Truong Trang, Dat Nguyen, Quynh Pham, Phuoc Nguyen, and Thang Nguyen, (Image: San Jose Police Department)

One raid took place last week in a residence near North Capitol Avenue. The second raid took place at a house on Marchant Court, but details on that search aren’t available.

The actions were only revealed in a statement this week by the San Jose Police Department.

One of those arrested had a loaded firearm. He also had suspected cocaine and a suspected crack lab was found at the residence. Five of those arrested were found to have warrants pending for their arrests.

Each suspect is from San Jose. They were identified as Nhu Huynh, 48, Anita Nguyen, 53, Truong Trang, 51, Dat Nguyen, 46, Thang Nguyen, 54, Phuoc Nguyen, 52, and Quynh Pham, 35.

Specific charges weren’t revealed by police. The cases will be turned over to local prosecutors.

Nearby residents had complained about the activities going on in the North Capitol Avenue residence, KTVU, a local TV station, reported. Authorities said the property was also the site of a September 4 stabbing. The victim recovered from his wounds.

The site is close to James Lick High School, located at North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B.

San Jose police have conducted prior illegal gambling raids in the city.

Plea Deal for Santa Ana Defendant

Elsewhere in California, Niem Ngoc Ha, also known as “Dung Body,” 47, of Fountain Valley, Calif. earlier this month agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges, including conspiracy, operating an illegal gambling business, and bribery. Ha also told another suspect to assault a patron, and an employee was ordered to be shot in the neck, prosecutors and state officials have revealed.

Ha allegedly ran four illegal casinos in Santa Ana with three other defendants. The other defendants face a trial that is scheduled to start next May.

In May, California and federal authorities broke up the illegal gambling dens in Santa Ana as part of a far-reaching investigation.

A total of nine suspects were either apprehended or are still being sought on gambling charges or related crimes, such as extortion and drug trafficking, feds revealed in May. Numerous gambling devices were seized.