Casino Crime Round Up: Man Murdered Near Bally’s Casino Atlantic City

Posted on: March 19, 2023, 12:39h.

Last updated on: March 19, 2023, 12:39h.

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot on the Atlantic City boardwalk near Bally’s Casino on Saturday morning. A suspect was arrested.

Police officers on the Atlantic City boardwalk near Bally’s Casino, pictured above. A man was fatally shot outside the casino this weekend. (Image: KYW)

Jahlil Boston, 34, of Egg Harbor City, N.J., was charged with murder and several other weapons and drug counts, prosecutors said.

The shooting took place at about 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of the boardwalk near Johnny Rockets restaurant at Bally’s.

The victim was identified by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office as Eric Wynn of Atlantic City.

Boston was apprehended shortly after the killing. He allegedly used a semi-automatic firearm in the shooting.

The prosecutor’s office in a statement noted that Shawn Steuber, a retired local officer now at the Atlantic City Headquarters for Intelligence Logistics Electronic Surveillance, quickly got a description of the suspect for police.

Boston remained in custody as of early this weekend at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The weapons charges against Boston include: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while in the course of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of large capacity ammunition and magazine, and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a predicate offense.

He was also charged with these drug counts: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute while in a public zone.

It appears Boston knew Wynn before the shooting took place, officials said.

Officials didn’t release further details on the killing. It was unclear why the two men were near the casino.

Alleged Laundering of $38K at Hollywood Casino Joliet

John Tomaras was charged with money laundering following a series of recent incidents involving over $38,000 at Illinois’ Hollywood Casino Joliet.

The 53-year-old Rockdale, Ill. man allegedly laundered $38,180 at the casino between February 24 and March 10, according to Patch.

Tomaras was arrested on March 10. His bail was set at $50,000.

He was booked at Will County Jail on March 11. He was released after posting bond.

Man Arrested for Indiana Casino Cheating

Gankhuyag Noosoi was arrested after allegedly cheating while playing Baccarat at an Indiana gaming property.

The 54-year-old Chicago man was charged with cheating at gambling after a January 17 incident, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He either made a winning bet after the hand ended or he changed the bet to a winning hand from a losing hand after the Baccarat game was decided, the Tribune reported based on court documents.

Noosoi changed his bet from banker to player position as the dealer collected losing bets.

The casino lost $160 from the cheating, the report added. Noosoi paid the dealer $25.

Noosoi apparently had difficulty communicating with casino staff. He couldn’t speak fluent English given his native language is Mongolian.

The casino is located in Hammond, Ind. It wasn’t named in a media report.

In January 2022, Noosoi was also charged with cheating at gambling in Lake County, Indiana, the Tribune reported. It’s unclear how that charge was adjudicated in court.

Accused Casino Bandit Faces Up To 20 Years in Prison

Aaron Michael Kelly accepted a plea deal this month for the April 2022 armed robbery in the parking lot of Maryland’s Hollywood Casino.

The 23-year-old Middle River, Md., man now faces up to 20 years in prison, according to Maryland’s Cecil Whig newspaper.

Kelly agreed to plead guilty on March 6 to armed robbery and theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500 at the Cecil County Circuit Court, the newspaper added. He likely will be sentenced on May 16 by Judge Brenda A. Sexton.

The armed robbery took place in a parking lot at Hollywood Casino in Perryville on April 9, 2022.

Kelly allegedly opened the driver’s door of a parked car. He then placed a handgun on the driver’s head, authorities said. He allegedly demanded money from her. She gave him the cash, and he drove away. He was arrested in May.

Originally, he was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, and numerous other charges.