Colorado Dentist Accused of Murdering His Wife Lost Money Gambling

Posted on: April 4, 2023, 08:50h.

Last updated on: April 4, 2023, 10:04h.

The Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife was heavily in debt and frequented Las Vegas casinos, news reports revealed this week.

Dr. James Craig in a mug shot, pictured above. He was arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife. (Image: Aurora Police Department)

Dr. James Craig, 45, of Aurora, Colo., was $2 million in debt in 2020, and recently lost over $2,ooo in a Las Vegas gambling trip, according to the New York Post.

Had Big Losses

The Toronto Sun further described him as a “degenerate gambler.

He also reportedly lost money on cryptocurrency speculation.

Craig was forced to declare bankruptcy after his dental practice lost so much cash — as much as $170K a year — he was forced to sell it to a dental school classmate last year, according to news reports.

Craig’s wife, Angela, 43, also revealed to her sister that her husband had run “the dental office into the ground,” according to the Post.

It was also discovered that Angela, a mother of six kids, had three life insurance policies in her name. She passed away on March 18 after her 23-year marriage.

In the days leading up to her death, she was suffering from illnesses with symptoms associated with poisoning, the Post reported. These include headaches and dizziness, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Earlier, she may have been given arsenic, too, the Sun reported.

She was hospitalized when she died. Doctors tipped off the police about her case and Craig was arrested a short time later.

The cops “quickly discovered this was … a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” Mark Hildebrand, a supervisory investigator at the Aurora Police Department, was quoted by the Guardian.

Detectives discovered Craig had purchased poisons online, according to the Post. After the dangerous substances arrived at his dental office, he allegedly slipped one substance, potassium cyanide, into smoothies his wife drank after her workouts. The poison was detected during an autopsy and related tests.

Potassium cyanide is soluble in water and liquids and is known to quickly kill someone who ingests it.

Officers charged Craig with first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Alleged Adultery, Porn Addict

During his bumpy marriage, Craig was also dating Karin Cain, who was identified as a Texas orthodontist, the Post reported.

He was also described as addicted to online porn, according to the Sun.

Angela Craig’s sister revealed to police that James Craig “had multiple affairs with several women, [and] told Angela he had been addicted to pornography since he was a teenager,” the Sun revealed.

But Courtney Lyons, who worked with James Craig, told the Daily Mail, “They seemed like the perfect family.”

The couple lived with their six kids in a million-dollar home located in Aurora, a Denver suburb.

“I’ve never met a better woman or mother than Angela. She was the most amazing woman. She was a saint,” Lyons said. “She just found time for everyone and everything.”