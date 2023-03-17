Casino Crime Round Up: Victim Hospitalized After Philadelphia Casino Stabbing

Posted on: March 17, 2023, 03:26h.

Last updated on: March 17, 2023, 03:33h.

A man was injured after being stabbed twice during a Wednesday night fight in the parking garage at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, pictured above. The casino’s parking garage was the site of a recent stabbing. (Image: Booking.com)

An unidentified suspect allegedly slashed the 34-year-old victim in the left forearm and thigh, according to Philadelphia TV station WTXF. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital for emergency treatment. The victim was listed in stable condition as of earlier this week.

The fight started on the garage’s third floor. Police were notified about the injuries at about 11:15 p.m. The suspect fled in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV. The suspect was last seen driving westbound on Packer Avenue, police said.

Police continued to search for the suspect late this week. He was described as being of thin build and having a beard, according to Philadelphia TV station WCAU. Police said he was in his 30s.

Conviction For Shooting, Stealing $40K from Casino Winner

A man was convicted on Friday for tailing a winning player from Maryland’s MGM National Harbor Casino to the victim’s Virginia residence. That’s where he was shot and robbed.

Daquan Artis Tinker, 25, was found guilty by a Prince William County jury of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two robbery charges, and four use of a firearm in the commission of felony charges.

Initially, Tinker pleaded not guilty to eight charges. He faces up to life in prison for the December 18, 2019 incident where he stole about $40K and a cell phone from the victim, according to Virginia news site Inside Nova. Tinker will be sentenced on July 7.

The injuries to the 33-year-old Woodbridge, Va. victim’s upper body initially were described as life-threatening, Patch reported. But he recovered. During the holdup, Tinker also allegedly pulled a gun on another person at the residence, forced that victim to the ground, and then robbed the person. No shots were fired at the second victim.

Prosecutors said Tinker and two other would-be bandits began to follow the casino winner and the second victim while the two were in the gaming property. They followed them into the casino’s parking garage before following them home. The robbers pulled their car behind theirs in the victims’ driveway.

The suspects fled in an SUV. Tinker and the other two suspects, identified as Javontae Smallwood and Tavon Vines, were arrested in March 2020, according to Inside Nova. It’s unclear how those cases were adjudicated.

Man Who Provided Guns for Casino Robbery Heading to Prison

The man who supplied firearms to two women, who later robbed a Billings, Mont. casino, was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Thursday.

Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, believed to be transient, will also be placed on supervised release for three years after he leaves prison, according to the sentence announced by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Sutherland pleaded guilty in November to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sutherland was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior burglary conviction.

The two guns were among 12 firearms stolen from a residence in March 2022, according to Montana U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

The two women robbers were identified as Makayla Fetter and Taliah Ramirez. The duo robbed the small casino and then fled from police. They later crashed their car at Ponderosa Elementary School.

They both discarded the guns on school property. Fetter was sentenced to 10 years. Ramirez was sentenced to seven years.