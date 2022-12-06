Caesars to Show Low-Latency Live NFL Feeds Through New Genius Sports Deal

Posted on: December 5, 2022, 11:46h.

Last updated on: December 5, 2022, 11:46h.

The next step for in-game sports betting in the US was taken Sunday evening when Caesars Sportsbook became the first American operator to show live NFL video to viewers on mobile devices.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard scores a touchdown in the Cowboys’ win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. The Sunday night game was also the first shown on Caesars Sportsbook’s mobile app, thanks to an expanded agreement reached between the NFL and Genius Sports. (Image: Dallas Cowboys/Twitter)

Caesars’ bettors could watch the action from the Dallas Cowboys game against the Indianapolis Colts because the NFL and Genius Sports expanded their “Watch & Bet” live-stream agreement to include the US market. Under that agreement, people in markets where the Las Vegas-based company is licensed will be able to watch select regular and postseason games through the Caesars app.

Genius Sports has exclusive worldwide rights with the NFL to distribute real-time official stats and betting data to media companies and sports betting operators. That deal includes a low-latency video feed, which has been available to sportsbooks in international markets. The expanded deal now gives US bettors access to that feed.

As part of the agreement, Caesars said it would provide “official data-driven” wagering options, including player proposition bets.

“Delivering innovative technology like this remains a key emphasis for us, so being the first U.S. sportsbook to provide customers with in-app NFL livestreaming isn’t something we take lightly,” Caesars Digital President Eric Hession said. “We’re thankful to bring an industry-leading new feature to our sports wagering app through our partnership with Genius Sports and the NFL.”

According to ESPN, a Caesars ‘partner, other regular season game feeds that will be available to watch on the Caesars app include the Dolphins-Chargers game on Sunday, the Patriots-Raiders on Dec. 18, the Buccaneers-Cardinals on Christmas, and the Rams-Chargers on New Year’s Day.

Besides the NFL, British-based Genius Sports also provides Caesars with data from NASCAR, the Premier League and Mexico’s Liga MX for in-game wagering opportunities.

What They Said

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said his company “has created a unique solution” to offer “the most compelling sports betting experience” in America.

Accelerated by our long-term NFL partnership, Genius Sports continues to go from strength to strength as our innovative products enable our customers to grow their product offering and increase market share across North America,” Locke said.

NFL Vice President for Media Strategy and Business Development Brent Lawson said in a statement the league is excited to give US fans “a new way” to engage with its games.

“Watch and Bet is an innovative step forward in our partnerships with Genius Sports and Caesars,” he said.

Low Latency the Key

The video feed Genius Sports produces gets to viewers much quicker than traditional streaming services like YouTube TV. That quickness is essential when it comes to giving bettors more opportunities to make wagers on the outcome of plays or drives.

In-game betting, also known as microbetting, is often touted as a growth opportunity for US sportsbooks, but the lack of low-latency video feeds has been considered a barrier for operators. That’s because many sports bettors watch feeds that are 30 seconds or further behind the live action.