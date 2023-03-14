Borgata Atlantic City Renovating, Rebranding Water Club Tower Through $55M Overhaul

Posted on: March 14, 2023, 10:51h.

Last updated on: March 14, 2023, 10:59h.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, the richest of the nine gaming properties in town last year, is embarking on its first major renovation in more than a decade.

The Water Club at Borgata in Atlantic City is set for a $55 million upgrade. The project will renovate and rebrand the hotel tower to the MGM Tower. (Image: MGM Resorts International)

The Marina District casino operated by MGM Resorts announced Tuesday that it will invest $55 million to redesign and rebrand The Water Club into one of the city’s premier luxury resort destinations. The announcement comes in anticipation of the casino’s 20th-anniversary celebration, set for this July. The Borgata opened on July 2, 2003.

MGM told Casino.org that the company will spend $55 million to upgrade The Water Club’s more than 700 guestrooms. The renovation will also result in new Vista Suites at the tower’s corners that will offer wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

The Water Club redo will include all aspects of the guest experience from arrival to departure. Once finished, the hotel will be rebranded to the MGM Tower. The refreshed guestrooms will encompass a nautical theme with a “contemporary and playful personality” featuring a “bright yet warm décor with a nautical palette of neutral and blue tones accented with deep wood finishes.”

MGM plans to have the project completed by Memorial Day weekend.

Investing for the Future

Borgata maintained its dominance of the Atlantic City gaming industry in 2022.

The casino last year generated brick-and-mortar gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $724.4 million — or about 26% of the entire nine-casino market. Hard Rock was a distant second at $492.3 million. Borgata also led the way online, with its iGaming platform, BetMGM, winning almost $500 million.

Borgata plans to keep its top spot by investing in new amenities and overall luxury. MGM Tower guests will be served by a dedicated valet and check-in area, indoor and outdoor pools, and luxe shopping.

As we approach the resort’s 20th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to remaining a leader in hospitality and entertainment by continuing to evolve the Borgata experience,” Travis Lunn, the Borgata president and COO, told Casino.org. “We look forward to sharing our new vision with Borgata’s incredible guests in the coming months.”

Perhaps the most exciting component of the Borgata revamp is a planned 9,000-square-foot events space to be located on the 32nd floor. The facility will replace what was formerly the Immersion Spa.

New Leader, New Projects

Lunn was only promoted to his Borgata leadership position in January. He arrived in Atlantic City after leading MGM’s operations in Mississippi at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi and Gold Strike in Tunica.

Upon his Borgata arrival, Lunn sought to begin renovating the property. MGM quickly agreed to hand him $10 million to put into the resort, with Lunn opting to first focus on upgrading the casino floor with new slot machines.

Lunn told Casino.org last month that much more money was needed to properly upgrade the complex.

Hotel renovations are a clear priority,” Lunn said in February. “As the market leader, we need to be best in class in our room product. We have quality, but are we relevant? Do we have the latest amenities inside our rooms? That’s on my shortlist.”

MGM’s announcement this week included room amenity upgrades, including white lacquer and natural wood furniture ideal for business travelers, bathrooms with marble finishes and chrome fixtures, and ambient lighting throughout.