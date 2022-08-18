Yahoo! List Names Best Venues For Gambling In The USA

Posted on: August 18, 2022, 02:32h.

Last updated on: August 18, 2022, 04:22h.

A new Yahoo! list of “10 Best Casinos in the US If You Love to Gamble” is out. Two Las Vegas mainstays were followed by Monarch’s Atlantis Casino in Reno, Nev.

The Bellagio, seen at night, is the master of the gambler’s domain, according to Yahoo!’s new Top 10 list of casinos. (Image: bellagio.mgmresorts.com)

Yahoo! praised the Bellagio for its high-end gaming, shopping, dining, art, pool and live entertainment. Calling it “arguably the most luxe casino on The Strip.” MGM sold the Bellagio for $4.25 billion to the Blackstone Group in 2019. However, MGM leases the casino from Blackstone and still manages it.

The Bellagio makes visitors feel like high-rollers,” Yahoo! wrote about the casino.

Yahoo! also called Aria “a gambler’s paradise” for its 50,000 square feet of gaming space, including 2,000 slot machines.

“The casino also does a great job of introducing new games regularly so that things feel fresh every time you visit,” it said.

Reno’s Atlantis Casino nabbed the bronze for its 1,400 machines — including 700 penny slot machines — and 39 table games.

Meet You Tonight in Atlantic City

Coming in 4th and 5th were two popular Atlantic City, New Jersey casinos. MGM’s Borgata — which rose from the ashes of the Trump Taj Mahal in 2017 — was praised for its nearly 3,500 slot machines, 180 game tables, and 80-table poker room. And the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Hard Rock was singled out for being one of the world’s largest casinos. “At over 120,000 square feet, it practically feels like its own city,” Yahoo! wrote.

Two Arizona casinos finished No. 6 and 7. Yahoo! praised the Gila River Indian Communities’ Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler for its luxury vibe, 1,100 slots, live sports gambling (BetMGM sportsbook) and 20 table games. And the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick in Scottsdale made the grade for boasting 900 slot machines with daily tournaments, 50 table games, and the Grand Canyon State’s largest poker room.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., placed 8th for its “wildly huge” 340,000 square feet of gaming space, 400 gaming tables, 6,000 slot machines and 5,000-player bingo hall. And the Chickasaw Nation’s Winstar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla., made the 9th spot for its 500,000 square feet of gaming space featuring slots, table games, and a bingo room.

Sneaking in at No. 10 was Rick Carter and Terry Green’s 70,000 square-foot Island View Casino in Gulfport, Miss., which Yahoo! praised for its mix of beaches, gambling, and golf, and for featuring “two distinct casinos on the property, which gives visitors plenty to explore.”

Yahoo! Top 10

1. Bellagio Resort & Casino (Las Vegas, Nev.)

2. Aria Resort and Casino (Las Vegas, Nev.)

3. Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (Reno, Nev.)

4. Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

5. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

6. Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Wild Horse Pass (Chandler, Ariz.)

7. Talking Stick Resort & Casino (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

8. Foxwoods Resort Casino (Mashantucket, Conn.)

9. WinStar World Casino and Resort (Thackerville, Okla.)

10. Island View Casino Resort (Gulfport, Miss.)