Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino Garage Scene of Violent Assault, Attempted BMW Theft

Posted on: June 7, 2022, 03:47h.

Last updated on: June 7, 2022, 04:47h.

Armed men tried to steal a 2021 BMW from the garage at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore early Monday. The 35-year-old victim was assaulted, but refused to hand over his car keys.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, pictured above. The casino was once again linked to another violent crime. (Image: Baltimore Sun)

The two robbers then fled the fourth floor of the garage without any of the victim’s belongings. Police were notified at 2:37 am.

The victim later told cops that the men had approached him when he got out of his BMW. The duo had been in another car.

Paramedics also responded to the garage. But the victim declined medical treatment, WBAL, a local TV station, reported. It appears his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not disclose a description of the suspects. There were no arrests as of Monday.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore has seen prior casino-linked crime.

For instance, a 26-year-old man was shot on March 20 in the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino. Police did not immediately release a motive in the crime.

The wound was not believed to be life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent treatment.

Fatal Robbery

On Jan. 30, in an unrelated incident, a Baltimore man was shot in his house. He had just returned from a winning day at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. The assailant followed the great grandfather from the gaming venue to rob him, and the wound turned out to be fatal.

Clarence Joseph Buckner, 65, unsuccessfully struggled with the bandit. But the robber fired at least one shot at the man.

Buckner left behind 12 children, 25 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was a recently retired cook for the cafeterias in the Baltimore public schools.

He also left behind a widow, Elizabeth Buckner.

She recalled the incident to local TV station WBFF, saying that as she opened the door to pick up the mail, an armed man made his way into the house.

“He came from the other side of the door, the left side of the door, and he came in with the gun pointing. He came and sat over here and told my husband, ‘You know what I’m here for. Give me your money,’” Elizabeth Buckner told WBAL. “He grabbed me by my sleeve and said, ‘You got 20 seconds or I’m going to kill your wife.

“My husband gave him the money he had in his pocket, and he said, ‘No, not that. I know you got more money.’”

Robber on the Loose

Clarence Buckner then was able to distract the bandit. Elizabeth Buckner rushed to a nearby house to call police. But a gunshot rang out, and she ran back to the house. Her husband was on the floor bleeding. The robber fled the area. So far, there appear to be no arrests in the case.