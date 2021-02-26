Las Vegas Man Allegedly Mailed Suspicious Materials to New York Gaming Regulators

Posted on: February 25, 2021, 10:00h.

Last updated on: February 26, 2021, 11:27h.

A Las Vegas man is facing a federal charge after he allegedly mailed a non-hazardous white powder and other substances in envelopes to the New York State Gaming Commission office.

US Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel shown here. He released Brent Carter this week. Carter allegedly mailed several envelopes with suspicious substances to New York State gaming regulators. (Image: Michael Gwizdala/MediaNews Group)

Earlier this week, Brent Carter, 72, appeared in Albany federal court. US Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel ordered him released with conditions.

His case was continued. Carter is charged with conveying false information and hoaxes.

The envelopes were mailed by Carter to the state office in Schenectady between April 15, 2019, and Jan. 28, 2021, federal officials claim. Samples of the substances were tested and did not contain hazardous material, officials add.

But state officials took safety and security precautions upon receiving the envelopes.

Carter has a lengthy dispute with the New York State Gaming Commission lasting decades, according to the Las Vegas Sun newspaper.

Sorted Past with Gaming Commission

In 1976, the New York commission suspended Carter from “competing in horse racing” because of cheating allegations, the Sun said, based on court documents. Regulators made the temporary ruling as they investigated the allegations, the Sun adds.

By their actions, Carter claimed the regulators preventing him from a horse racing career, the Sun said.

Four days after the Oct. 1, 2017, Mandalay Bay mass shooting on The Strip, Carter allegedly called the New York gaming commission office and left a voicemail message about the shooter, Stephen Paddock, missing the regulators.

From his 32nd floor suite at the MGM-operated Mandalay Bay hotel, Paddock opened fire on the massive crowd below at a country music festival held Oct. 1. Many were wounded and killed.

His initial phone message was followed by four additional calls.

Harmless Powder Found in Envelopes

More recently, Carter mailed the four envelopes containing suspicious substances to the office. It was later determined the envelopes contained sugar, drywall powder, and talcum powder, the Sun said.

During a meeting last year with investigators, Carter claimed he mailed the envelopes because he wanted to be amusing, the Sun said.

He was warned to stop. But then he allegedly mailed the latest envelope. Authorities chose to seek his arrest.

Carter Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

If convicted, the charge of conveying false information and hoaxes carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to $250,000 in fines.

The recent case was investigated by the FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service.