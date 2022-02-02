Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Elderly Winner Reportedly Tailed Home, Robbed, Murdered

Posted on: February 2, 2022, 07:37h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2022, 09:00h.

A Baltimore man was shot in his house earlier this week. He had just returned from a winning day at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. The assailant followed the great grandfather from the gaming venue to rob him, and the wound turned out to be fatal.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, pictured above. The mayor has pledged to reduce the violence in the city. But this past weekend, a great grandfather was shot in his home during a robbery after a winning day at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. He later died. (Image: The New York Times)

Clarence Joseph Buckner, 65, unsuccessfully struggled with the bandit Sunday evening. But the robber fired at least one shot at the man.

Buckner leaves behind 12 children, 25 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was a recently retired cook for the cafeterias in the Baltimore public schools.

He also leaves behind a widow, Elizabeth Buckner. She recalled to WBFF, a local TV station, that as she opened the door to pick up the mail, an armed man then made his way into the house.

He came from the other side of the door, the left side of the door, and he came in with the gun pointing. He came and sat over here and told my husband, ‘You know what I’m here for. Give me your money,'” Elizabeth Buckner told WBAL, another local station. “He grabbed me by my sleeve and said, ‘You got 20 seconds or I’m going to kill your wife.'”

“My husband gave him the money he had in his pocket, and he said, ‘No, not that. I know you got more money,'”

Clarence Buckner then was able to distract the bandit. Elizabeth Buckner rushed to a nearby house to call police.

But a gunshot rang out, and she ran back to the house. Her husband was on the floor bleeding. The robber fled the area and is still on the loose. Elizabeth Bucker spoke to her wounded husband.

“I said baby, ‘please talk to me, say something, say something,’” she recalled. But he later died at a local hospital.

“We were there for each other. He was my backbone, I was his. And life ain’t going to be the same,” Elizabeth Buckner recalled later this week. She sobbed over her husband’s passing.

Baltimore police later confirmed the motive behind the shooting was robbery, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Fatal Violence Plagues Baltimore

Last month, there were 36 murder victims in Baltimore, the Sun said. It came close to a record. In 1973, 35 people were killed during January in the city.

Last week alone, nine people were killed in the city, including the husband of a police lieutenant.

But city officials responded that they are doing something about the continual violence in Baltimore.

We will not stop, and I know the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department continue to work hard every day to bring people to justice and get people off the streets who want to commit and continually commit acts of violence,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The fatal shooting in Baltimore is not the only time someone has followed a winning player home from a casino and later murdered them.

Parx Casino Winner Murdered

In October, a man accused of killing a winning player after they both left Pennsylvania’s Parx Casino had been shadowing him on the gaming floor well before their exit, news reports revealed. The alleged assailant later tailed the victim some 30 miles to his New Jersey home, where the 54-year-old was shot and later died, police said.

Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pa., is now charged with first-degree murder. He was seen near the victim, Sree Aravapalli, while he was at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pa., the Bucks County Courier Times, a local newspaper, reported.

Once at Aravapalli’s Plainsboro, N.J. home, Reid-John entered the house via a sliding door, police said. He allegedly shot the victim several times. Aravapalli died a short time later. Aravapalli won about $10,000 at the casino that night.