Florida Casino Arcade Robbery Leads to Another Arrest

Posted on: July 20, 2022, 01:01h.

Last updated on: July 20, 2022, 01:01h.

A third suspect was arrested this past weekend after a string of recent robberies at gaming arcades in Lee County, Florida. His name is James Brown, according to the local sheriff’s office.

James Brown, in a mug shot, pictured above. He is one of three suspects arrested in a string of recent gaming arcade robberies in Florida. (Image: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Brown, 45, was charged with armed robbery, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. It relates to a robbery at the Lucky Turtle Arcade in North Fort Myers.

Earlier this month, an armed suspect allegedly placed a firearm on the head of an employee there, WINK, a local TV station, said. Jwyanza Chito, 34, who is believed to be from Philadelphia, was also charged for the robbery.

My Violent Crimes Unit left no stone unturned. Although they made an arrest in this robbery within 12 hours of the crime, they didn’t stop there,” Marceno said in a statement posted online.

Also, Chito and a second man, Lenny Myers, 45, of Cape Coral, Fla., were also charged for a holdup at the White Sands Arcade in Cape Coral. Each faces a charge of robbery with a firearm.

The White Sands Arcade incident unfolded as Chito allegedly pulled out a Glock handgun and demanded money from an employee.

Once they got the loot — about $2,500 — the two fled from the scene. The money was stuffed into a pillowcase, police said.

Robbery Thwarted

That same morning, two men matching the description of Chito and Myers were spotted by a patron in the parking lot at Coral Palace Arcade, also located in Cape Coral. The patron then alerted an arcade employee about the suspicious men.

“The employee quickly locked the doors, and both [suspects] left the parking lot,” according to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department.

The lot was under routine video surveillance. Police reviewed the footage. A photo of their car and its license plate was used by local police to track down the suspects. Chito later was then located by police at a Fort Myers motel. He was apprehended, as was Myers. The gun allegedly used in the crime was later seized by police, officers said.

Also, authorities said they have linked Chito to the robbery of Vegas Knights in North Fort Myers in May.

Other Arcade Thefts

The suspects were being investigated for similar incidents at other Lee County arcades, WINK said. Law enforcement agencies are exchanging information on the incidents.

In one theft, two men stole about $18,000 from The Vegas Experience. It is a gaming venue in Fort Myers.

The duo was playing games at the gaming property for about four hours, according to WBBH, another local TV station. Then, when sitting near the Monster King of Under Water gaming machine, they opened a lock box and stole the money. It was in coins.

Also, in Fort Myers, at the Arcade Black Horse, there was an attempted robbery, WINK said. One of the suspects had a firearm. But the suspects did not get any money before leaving the venue.