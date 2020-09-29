Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Scene of Deadly Fall

Posted on: September 28, 2020, 06:51h.

Last updated on: September 28, 2020, 07:01h.

A man died in Atlantic City early Monday (Sept. 28) after he fell from the second level of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino onto the lobby floor. The incident remains under investigation.

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was the site of a fatal fall. The victim fell from the second floor to the venue’s lobby. (Image: NJ1015.com)

Hard Rock security officers and local EMTs tried to resuscitate the 30-year-old Rochester, New York, man. But despite their repeated efforts, he was pronounced dead at the resort casino located on the Boardwalk.

It is not clear from police reports if the man fell onto the lobby of the hotel or the lobby of the gaming floor. Neither did police reports specify how far a distance it is between the second floor and the lobby floor.

Man Trying to Climb Over Divider

An initial inquiry revealed the man — who did not appear to be an employee — was trying to climb over a divider on the resort casino’s second floor when he fell at about 4 am, according to an Atlantic City police statement. That would suggest the fall was accidental, but supplemental police reports and a likely autopsy will provide additional information on the cause of the fall.

Atlantic City police were notified immediately about the incident. They were continuing to investigate the fall as of late Monday.

Police are asking anyone with details to call the department at 609-347-5766. Police likely are looking for witnesses who might have seen the incident or saw the man before the fall.

Police and security officers also have internal Hard Rock surveillance video available to them to aid in the inquiry.

The man’s name was not made public as of Monday. Nor were details available on the man’s condition before the fall.

When asked about the incident, a Hard Rock spokesperson told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “We are deeply saddened … and want to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual.”

Casino.org reached out to the Hard Rock for additional details but did not hear back before publication time. It was not clear if the incident led to any disruption of hotel or casino operations.

Hard Rock Atlantic City opened in June of 2018. The casino quickly became one of the highest casino revenue generators.

Through July, Hard Rock saw land-based gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $80.2 million. That ranked the property No. 3 in Atlantic City behind only Borgata ($140 million) and Harrah’s $80.9 million.

Las Vegas Casino Scene of Other Fatal Falls

Monday’s fatal fall is not the first for a US casino. For instance, in 1996, a woman fell to her death from the 26th floor of Las Vegas’ Luxor Resort and Casino.

A man also fell to his death from the 10th floor of the same hotel, according to Las Vegas Ghosts website, a site that provides tours for visitors.