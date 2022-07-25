Adele Las Vegas Residency Back On at Caesars Palace Colosseum

Posted on: July 25, 2022, 10:07h.

Last updated on: July 25, 2022, 01:40h.

The rumors that Adele and Caesars Entertainment were not giving up on the British superstar’s Las Vegas residency have been confirmed. Today, the 34-year-old announced that she’ll unveil “Weekends with Adele” beginning in November.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, Adele plans to take the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage starting in November 2022. Adele fans will jockey for the coveted tickets beginning next month. (Image: Adele)

“Weekends with Adele” was originally slated to run from January 2022 through mid-April. But in an emotional video message — shared only the day before she was to begin the limited 24-show engagement on Friday, January 21 — the English singer-songwriter told her fans that her Las Vegas residency wasn’t ready.

After months of speculation — including apparent unfounded rumors that Adele would move her Las Vegas residency to Planet Hollywood’s larger Zappos Theater — the “Rolling in the Deep” singer confirmed today that the show is staying put at Caesars Palace.

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever,” Adele said.

Almost nine months after it was initially set to begin, Adele will take the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage for the first time on November 18. The show will run on Fridays and Saturdays through March, with breaks planned for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Adele’s residency includes eight additional shows to take the total engagement to 32 performances.

Apology Tour

Adele ticketholders for the postponed residency that was to run January through April had the option to receive full refunds. Those who opted to wait for rescheduled dates have been assigned new dates.

If the new date does not work for the ticketholder, no exchange is being offered by Ticketmaster. Instead, those fans will be able to participate in the Refunded Fans Presale that will begin on Wednesday, August 10.

Adele realizes that postponing her original residency schedule was inconvenient for many of her fans who had planned their trips to Las Vegas. It was also costly for those who had already ventured to Southern Nevada for her first weekend in January. Those fans were not refunded their airfare, casino hotel rooms, and other associated travel expenses.

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, as I will always be sorry for that. But I promise you it was the right one,” Adele pleaded. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to, and I’m going to give you the absolute best time.”

Limited Tickets Available

The August 10 Refunded Fans Presale will coincide with Ticketmaster’s General Verified Fan Presale. The latter is Ticketmaster’s effort to try and make sure as many tickets as possible go to buyers who actually plan to attend the event — not scalp the ticket to make a buck.

After registering an account with Ticketmaster to become a Verified Fan, Ticketmaster will randomly select accounts and send them an invitation code to purchase a ticket. The program aims to reduce the opportunity for scalpers’ bots to snag large numbers of tickets.

Ticketmaster says its “Smart Queue” virtual ticket line “keeps ticket bots out.”