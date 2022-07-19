‘Rumor Has It’ Adele Las Vegas Residency Moving to Planet Hollywood

Posted on: July 19, 2022, 08:03h.

Last updated on: July 19, 2022, 08:04h.

The Adele Las Vegas residency could be back on. Six months after the 34-year-old abruptly canceled her highly anticipated debut at Caesars Palace just hours before she was to take the Colosseum stage for the first time, rumblings around Sin City suggest a major announcement from the British superstar is imminent.

Adele prepares to take the stage at London’s Hyde Park on July 2, 2022. Reports around Southern Nevada suggest Adele is ready to come back to fulfill her Las Vegas residency contract with Caesars Entertainment. (Image: Twitter)

British tabloid The Sun reported this week that the “Rumor Has It” singer will soon announce a new Las Vegas residency with Caesars Entertainment, but the rescheduled show will move from Caesars Palace to Planet Hollywood. The big-screen-themed casino resort’s Zappos Theater can accommodate 7,000 fans, which is 2,700 more seats than the Colosseum capacity.

The Zappos, formerly The Axis at Planet Hollywood, is where Britney Spears called home for her “Piece of Me” residency that ran from 2013 through 2017. The Planet Hollywood stage has also served as the Las Vegas homes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani, and Lionel Richie.

Adele in January initially blamed COVID-19 for postponing her Caesars Palace show. She told her fans in an emotional video shared to social media that the production was not ready.

But in the months since, it’s been revealed that Adele halted the Colosseum residency because the production was not up to her standards.

Announcement Forthcoming

Sources close to Adele reportedly told The Sun that Adele will soon finally deliver her fans the news they’ve been long waiting for: new Las Vegas dates.

An announcement is coming in the next few weeks,” one insider said. “Management have asked for a celebration to promote her return.”

Few acts would be able to irritably walk off a planned Las Vegas residency schedule and still have the host casino company catering to their every need. But so is the life of Adele, whose second studio album “21” in 2011 become the world’s best-selling album of the 21st century.

Adele was reportedly set to earn $2 million per show for her Colosseum engagements. Caesars is willing to spend big on the ultra-A-lister in order to pack one of its primary casino theaters with thousands of fans who will spend money on hotel rooms, food and beverage, shopping, and gaming.

Despite trying to maintain a relatively private life throughout much of her illustrious career, there are also reports that Adele is participating in a tell-all documentary that will take an in-depth look at her love life, upcoming album, and the drama surrounding her Las Vegas residency.

Fan Forgiveness

Adele certainly won’t have any trouble selling out the 7,000-seat Zappos Theater if she indeed relocates there, but she might have some work to do in winning back her fans that spent thousands of dollars for her January 2022 shows that never happened.

Adele postponed her Caesars Colosseum shows just a little more than 24 hours before she was to debut the residency. Many fans were already in Las Vegas for the weekend performances. While their tickets were refunded, their airfare and hotel rooms were generally not.