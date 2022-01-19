Adele, Caesars Palace Rolling in the Dough, as Las Vegas Residency Begins

The curtain goes up on Adele’s Las Vegas residency this Friday, January 21, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Fans still seeking tickets can find them on numerous ticket resale exchanges, but they’re not going cheaply.

Adele takes the stage this week at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. Her residency is set to run through mid-April, and tickets to the sold-out shows can only be found via online resale sites. (Image: Caesars Entertainment/Casino.org)

“Weekends with Adele” brings the British icon to Southern Nevada for a 24-show engagement. The “Easy on Me” singer-songwriter is slated to perform on Friday and Saturday nights on the Las Vegas Strip through mid-April.

Each sold-out show has generated around $2 million in box office sales for Caesars Entertainment, which operates Caesars Palace. For her talents, Adele’s deal with the casino operator is said to compensate her nearly $700,000 each time she takes The Colosseum stage.

Adele is one of the world’s best-selling musicians. The 33-year-old has sold more than 120 million records globally, won 15 Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

Resale Market

Caesars and Adele aren’t the only benefactors of what’s expected to become one of the most successful residencies in Las Vegas history. Scalpers are making a small fortune, too.

Ticketmaster, which handled the entire lot for the “Weekends with Adele” residency, first offered the tickets to “verified” accounts. All 24 concerts sold out before being opened to the general public.

Many of those fortunate buyers apparently had little interest in actually going to the show, as the tickets quickly began appearing on ticket exchanges such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

While there are plenty of reports involving rather grotesque pricing — some as high as $40,000 per seat — fans in search of last-minute tickets for Adele’s first residency show can find more reasonable rates.

On SeatGeek, a single ticket in the 400-level section — the furthest back and highest up from the stage — is listed for $420. With fees, the price comes to $569. StubHub has similar tickets for $500 each. With fees, the final price is $629.

Face value for the 400-level began at just $85, plus Ticketmaster fees. Tickets in the lower 100s began around $700 before fees. The cheapest seat in a 100-level section currently on SeatGeek is $1,088 inclusive of fees.

Ritzy Residency Digs

Adele is calling Las Vegas home for the next three months, but she won’t be holed up in a typical Strip guestroom. Insiders tell The Sun that Adele has been put up in a penthouse at Caesars Palace that typically runs £30,000-a-night (US$40,786).

The ultra-VIP suite comes with a full-time butler, personal assistant, security official, and chauffeur. The sources add that Adele and her entourage are able to dine free of charge around town at any casino resort operated by Caesars Entertainment.