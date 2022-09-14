Sports Bettors Comprise 1 in 5 US Adults, New Study Claims

Nearly one in five US adults have wagered money on sports in the past year. That’s according to a report released Wednesday.

Pew Research, which surveyed 6,034 adults from July 5-17, reported that 19% of US adults claimed to make a sports wager in the past year. The most popular way, reported by 15% of respondents, was wagering with friends or family in a casual bet, private betting pool, or fantasy league.

The Circa Sportsbook in Downtown Las Vegas. According to a new Pew Research survey, 8% of US adults bet on sports at a casino, racetrack or kiosk. (Image: LA Times)

After that, 8% of respondents reported betting on sports in person at a casino, racetrack, or kiosk, and 6% reported doing so online. (Some respondents bet in multiple ways.) More than 80% of all legal sports bets in the US are made online.

Much More Room to Grow

The survey’s results indicate that the emergent US legal sports betting industry, while growing rapidly, still has much more room to expand.

Since the Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 US states to legalize sports betting four years ago, Americans have wagered more than $125 billion on sports. As of last Thursday’s NFL season kickoff, sports betting was legal in 31 states plus Washington DC. Several other states will probably legalize it soon.

A record 46.6 million Americans plan to bet on the current NFL season, according to the American Gaming Association. That’s up 3% from last year.

Other Sports Betting Survey Results