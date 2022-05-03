Wynn Las Vegas Revamping Tower Suites

Posted on: May 3, 2022, 12:49h.

Last updated on: May 3, 2022, 02:44h.

Wynn Resorts said the Wynn Tower Suites at its eponymous Las Vegas Strip venue is in the midst of its most expansive overhaul.

Wynn Las Vegas, seen above. The operator is revamping the Wynn Tower Suites. (Image: Eater Vegas)

The construction, which is currently underway, is slated to be completed in June, and represents the “most extensive design evolution ever made to the tower’s 2,674 guest rooms, suites, elevator lobbies, and resort tower corridors,” according to a company statement.

President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development Todd-Avery Lenahan is overseeing the renovations.

New furniture, fixtures, lighting, and artwork — all exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas — were either custom designed by Lenahan or commissioned from a diverse collective of global master artisans,” according to a statement issued by the Las Vegas-based integrated resort operator.

Guestrooms in Wynn Tower Suites range in size from the standard 640 square feet Wynn Resort King to the 1,817 square feet Wynn Tower Suite Salon.

Wynn Bolstering Reputation for Opulence

Wynn has long prided itself on being a purveyor of some of the glitziest non-gaming assets in the casino industry, and leverages those high-end amenities, from guestrooms to restaurants to spas, to draw a more affluent clientele.

News of the Lenahan-led revamp at Wynn Las Vegas arrives a week after the gaming company announced it won 24 five-star recognitions in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Awards. Those awards are spread across the company’s entire portfolio, which includes Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

The 2022 Forbes awards mark the first time Encore Boston Harbor took home five-star honors, winning recognition for its hotel and spa. Wynn Macau, the operator’s flagship venue in the world’s largest casino center, won eight individual five-star awards, marking the sixth straight year in which the property achieved that distinction.

Wynn Palace — Wynn’s other Macau venue — is home to more five-star restaurants than any other individual resort in the world, and it’s held that status for three consecutive years. Lenahan designed the SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace.

Wynn Smart to Invest in Las Vegas

In normal operating environments, the pair of aforementioned Macau integrated resorts account for about two-thirds of Wynn’s revenue. However, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, things have been anything but normal in Macau. Making matters worse is China’s ill-fated zero-COVID policy, and murkiness regarding when Beijing will scrap that plan.

Conversely, Las Vegas is thriving, indicating it’s smart of Wynn to allocate resources to revamping its venues in its home city.

The refresh at the Wynn Tower Suites is par for the course with the operator, in that it’s heavily detail-oriented and focuses on amenities relevant to a variety of age demographics.

“Although individual touches have been created to suit differing room layouts, the most notable changes include a reconfiguration to the washroom in the standard guest room to introduce separate vanities and double the storage space; an expanded dressing area with mirrored walls and upgraded closet with new wardrobe; and an extended multi-purpose table in the main living room for working and dining,” according to the statement. “Additional power and data ports and advanced touchless in-room technologies complete the project.”