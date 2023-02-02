World Series of Poker Reveals Complete Lineup of Tournaments for 2023

February 2, 2023

Last updated on: February 2, 2023, 02:15h.

As poker pros like Adrian Mateos and Isaac Haxton continue to burn up the tables at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) is right behind. Series organizers revealed Thursday this summer’s complete schedule, which has been created with one goal in mind – setting a new record in tournament participation.

2022 WSOP Main Event winner Espen Jorstad shows off his winnings after the tournament. The WSOP series is back this year, ready to set new records. (Image: WSOP)

The poker series is making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip one more time, running from May 30 to July 18. It’s always one of the biggest draws for players around the world, but this year will see something never seen before.

In its attempt to set a record for attendance, the WSOP, which will stream all the action on PokerGO, has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity waiting. If the number of Main Event entries beats the current record, there will be a “golden ticket” for one lucky winner.

A Poker Player’s Dream Come True

Participating in a WSOP Main Event is a big deal for professional and amateur poker players alike. There’s a chance to rub elbows with some of the best names in the business, and possibly beat them at their own game.

There’s also a chance to take down an event, and hopefully pocket millions in cash. Last year’s Main Event winner, Norway’s Espen Jorstad, took home $10 million. In addition, many players like the idea of earning bragging rights as a WSOP bracelet winner.

This year, the WSOP is so determined to set a record for participation that it’s prepared to give away a fortune. If it achieves its goal at the Main Event, it will conduct a Main Event for Life drawing that will award the winner with a $10K entry into the tournament’s Main Event for the next 30 years.

To date, the 2006 Main Event is the series’ largest ever, having recorded 8,773 entries. Last year came close, missing that amount by 110. This year, the WSOP is ready to do even better.

The 2023 series will be hosted at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, which became the WSOP’s home on the Strip in 2022. The cards and chips will be flying non-stop throughout the tournament, with games running 24/7, as the WSOP looks to break last year’s $347.9-million prize pool.

Main Event Mania

In addition to the Main Event for Life promotion, there are other campaigns that will draw crowds as well. GGPoker, the WSOP’s satellite poker partner, has 500 guaranteed seats up for grabs, with another 100 available through its ClubGG.net subscription site.

The WSOP Global Qualification Weekend (GQW) will make its debut on May 20 and 21. This includes a series of qualifiers at different poker rooms around the world, with seats at the Main Event as the prizes. Along with the seat, the WSOP is also throwing in money to cover travel and accommodations.

Among the participating locations for the GQW are several casinos across the US. In addition, King’s Casino in the Czech Republic, Club Pierre Charron in Paris, France, and others are on the list.

There are also 112 Main Event seats available through online action at WSOP.com. The first 10 will be awarded on June 25, with more offered on subsequent days.

WSOP Key Dates

Players can expect to see many of the standard fixtures – satellites, mystery bounties, and more at this year’s WSOP. They can also expect something new. The $300 Gladiators of Poker event is making its debut, with $3 million GTD on the table.

Here are some of the more important dates to mark on the calendar:

Early May – GGPoker starts online qualifiers

May 20-21 – Global Qualification Weekend

May 31 – Live daily mega-satellites begin

June 25 –112-Seat Sprint and All In satellites begin

July 2 to 8 – 25-Seat Scramble

July 3 to 6 – WSOP Main Event Day 1A-1D

Visit the WSOP’s site to view the full schedule of events.