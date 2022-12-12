2023 World Series of Poker Main Event Scheduled

Posted on: December 12, 2022, 05:54h.

Last updated on: December 12, 2022, 07:08h.

The 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP), the 54th installment of the card game’s most prestigious tournament, is officially scheduled.

The 2023 World Series of Poker full schedule for the 54th edition of the poker tournament series will be unveiled in early 2023. (Image: WSOP)

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the WSOP brand and puts on the months-long tournament each year, announced today that the 54th World Series of Poker will run from May 30 through July 18, 2023.

The 2022 WSOP included 88 bracelet events that attracted 197,626 entrants from more than 100 countries. The nearly 200,000 buy-ins generated a record prize pool of nearly $348 million.

While the official 2023 World Series of Poker schedule will not be revealed until early next year, Caesars today confirmed dates for key events, including the granddaddy of them all — the Main Event. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event — officially the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship — gets cards in the air beginning on July 3. Poker’s greatest prize concludes with the final table around July 17.

The 2023 WSOP will again be hosted at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas. Bally’s later this month will officially be rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas. The Horseshoe is where it all began, as WSOP’s late founder Benny Binion hosted the annual tournament at his Horseshoe Casino in downtown Las Vegas from 1970 through 2004.

Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift,” said Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the WSOP. “We’re glad to be back at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe Las Vegas for another exciting chapter in the tournament’s history as these two resorts raised the bar in hosting last year’s event.”

Caesars — then Harrah’s Entertainment — acquired the WSOP brand and tournament in 2004 and relocated the series to the company’s off-Strip Rio. It was hosted there until this year’s WSOP.

Marquee Events

Along with the Main Event, WSOP officials announced dates for several other high-profile events, as well as some newcomers that are expected to attract large fields.

The popular “Mystery Millions” event, a $1,000 buy-in no-limit hold’em game where bounties range from $10,000 to $1 million per knockout and comes with a guaranteed $1 million first place prize, is scheduled for May 31. The $1,500 “Monster Stack” is set for June 16, while the $1,500 “Millionaire Maker” and its guaranteed $1 million to the winner kicks off on June 23.

The $400 “Colossus” is set for June 30 and the “Mini Main Event” — which comes with a buy-in that’s $9,000 cheaper than the Main Event — goes off July 2. The “Lucky 7s” $777 buy-in with $777,777 guaranteed to the winner begins on July 7.

The $1,000 “Seniors Championship” for players aged 50 and older starts on June 21, and the $1,000 “Ladies Championship” begins on June 29.

Hotel Code for Early Bookings

Caesars is encouraging players to book their casino guestrooms as early as possible to receive the best rate. In the 2023 WSOP press release, the casino operator says poker players coming to Las Vegas for the event next summer should use the online booking code “WSOP23” to receive a special rate.

The coupon code is good for any Caesars-operated casino resort on the Strip. The discount is valid for stays from May 25 through July 26, 2023. Rates and discounts may vary, and a one-night deposit is required at the time of booking, Caesars added.