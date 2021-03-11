Woman Returns To Nevada To Face Child Abandonment Allegation at Wynn Las Vegas

Posted on: March 11, 2021, 01:17h.

Last updated on: March 11, 2021, 01:17h.

A 26-year-old woman is back in Nevada this week where she was accused of abandoning her three-year-old girl in a Wynn Las Vegas casino restroom in December.

Miriam Ramos, 26, shown here. She is accused of abandoning her three-year-old girl at a Wynn Las Vegas restroom in December. (Image: Metro Police via KLAS)

Miriam Ramos now faces a charge of felony child abuse or neglect in local criminal court, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. She is currently held without bail, KSNV, another local TV station, said.

Police located Ramos in California last month. She was arrested by the US Marshalls Service on Feb. 17.

Ramos Appears in Clark County Court

Ramos was extradited to Nevada on March 8, KLAS adds. She was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Monday. She appeared in local court on Tuesday.

A judge appointed a public defender to represent her on the charge. Ramos is scheduled to return to court on March 15. Eventually, Ramos will likely enter a plea in the case.

If convicted, Ramos could face imprisonment. The charge has widely different penalties depending on the facts of the case.

At the time of the Dec. 29 incident, police said the girl was Ramos’ daughter. It was not immediately known why the girl was abandoned.

Ramos and the toddler were in the Wynn restroom for about 15 minutes before Ramos walked out of the casino, KLAS said. She was videotaped by casino surveillance cameras leaving the hotel.

Later on Dec. 29, the toddler was found in the restroom by casino security officers. She was placed into the custody of Child Protective Services. She was in good health.

Last month, the mother was identified as Mariam Olayinka Ramos. This week, she was identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department under the name of Miriam Ramos.

Ramos was last seen walking on Las Vegas Boulevard after leaving the Wynn. At the time, she was wearing a blonde wig tied up in a ponytail.

She had been in a taxi with a child earlier on Dec. 29, police said. During the ride in the cab, the woman had asked the taxi driver about emergency shelters.

After speaking with Ramos, the taxi driver gave Ramos $10, KLAS said. He did not collect a fare.

The pair had been at the Fashion Show Mall before heading to the Wynn.

Ramos Reportedly Originally From Nigeria

Ramos was known to frequent gaming properties on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Originally, Ramos lived in Nigeria. Then, she moved to Washington, DC, KLAS reported based on statements she made to the taxi driver.

Earlier this year, several Metro officers visited the three-year-old girl after she was placed with Child Protective Services. They brought her gifts and spent some time with her.