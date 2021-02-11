New Hampshire Man Tried to Sell Gamblers Meth at Encore Boston Harbor Casino

Posted on: February 11, 2021, 01:52h.

Last updated on: February 11, 2021, 03:05h.

A man from New Hampshire has been arrested and charged with trying to sell methamphetamine inside the Encore Boston Harbor casino resort in Everett, Ma.

A table game dealer at Encore Boston Harbor is ready to deal behind a plexiglass barrier. Police in Massachusetts say a man from New Hampshire tried to sell illegal drugs on the casino floor. (Image: Boston Herald)

The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that Matthew Gorman, 32, has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury. The New Hampshire man was indicted on five counts related to possession of a large-capacity firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class B Substance.

Healey’s office says an investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit led to Gorman’s arrest, which occurred back in September. Law enforcement says Gorman was trying to sell meth on the casino floor.

When he was arrested, police found two semi-automatic pistols and three large-capacity magazines in his possession.

Massachusetts’s three casinos, Encore Boston, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park, were permitted to reopen in July following state-ordered shutdowns that began in March. They’ve been required to operate at 25 percent of their fire code capacity since December.

Massachusetts Casinos Have Strong Police Presence

Massachusetts legalized three commercial casino resorts plus a slots-only facility in 2011. The law mandated that each gaming property be closely monitored by the Attorney General’s Gaming Enforcement Division (GED).

Last March, Encore Boston requested assistance from GED to help apprehend an unruly person in the casino’s poker room. The man, Brandon Wangnoon, 25, of Brockton, became physically aggressive and led to two state officers sustaining injuries. One police officer suffered a concussion and another back injuries. Both troopers have since recovered.

Wynn Resorts, parent company to Encore Boston, says the casino is largely free of violence. The casino operator says more than 10,000 people typically visit the casino daily, and there are dozens of security and GED personnel on-site around the clock.

Severe Penalties Possible

Gorman is facing many years behind bars and large fines.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts says any person who knowingly or intentionally distributes a Class B controlled substance faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The penalty for someone found guilty of being in possession of a large-capacity firearm is subject to a minimum prison term of five years.

Gorman will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.