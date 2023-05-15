VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP — Free Deadmau5 Show, Frankie Valli, more

Posted on: May 15, 2023, 12:35h.

Last updated on: May 15, 2023, 01:33h.

Deadmau5 will perform a free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center on Thursday, May 18. The legendary DJ will perform at 9 p.m., following Bella Strings at 7 p.m. and Frank Perez at 8 p.m.

Deadmau5 will perform a free concert on May 18 that’s expected to draw 10K people to the Commercial Center in Las Vegas. (Image: metroweekly.com)

The concert, expected to draw a crowd of 10K is part of a movement spearheaded by property developers to rebrand the historic outdoor shopping mall as a spin-off of the nearby downtown Arts District.

Located on East Sahara Avenue, east of the Strip, the Commercial Center became known in the ’90s for notoriously seedy bars and a sex club, the Green Door. In the ’60s, however, it was Las Vegas’ first shopping center, a thriving suburban hub featuring the Ice Palace hockey rink. This was the site of Led Zeppelin’s only Las Vegas concert on August 11, 1969, as well as shows by The Doors and Grateful Dead. It’s now a roller-hockey venue called Sahara Event Center.

Though the Deadmau5 concert is free, tickets are required and can be obtained now at //ClarkCountyNV.gov/fabulous23. A limit has been set of two per email address.

Working Their Ways Back to You

Frankie Valli has signed on for a residency at the Westgate’s International Theater, once home base for his friend, Elvis Presley. The Four Seasons legend, who is 89 and still going strong, signed on for 14 shows on October 26 and 27, January 12-14, April 4-6, July 4-6, and October 24-26. Tickets went on sale Monday morning through Ticketmaster.com.

The Wallflowers will play The Strat Theater on October 14. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18, at thestrat.com.

Keith Sweat will play the Pearl at the Palms on August 5-6, while Loverboy will play the same venue on November 4. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire return to the Venetian for nine shows: October 20-22, 25, 27, 28, November 1, and November 3-4. Tickets, starting at $59, went on sale Monday morning through Ticketmaster.com.