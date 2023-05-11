VEGAS RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: LPM Levitates Cosmo, Flanker Opens, The Dorsey Dies

Posted on: May 11, 2023, 12:51h.

Last updated on: May 11, 2023, 02:11h.

LPM Restaurant & Bar will debut this fall, lending a French Riviera vibe to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The restaurant will slip into the vacancy left when the 250-capacity Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos relocated to The Venetian in 2020, giving it a cherished Strip-facing terrace.

The wild prawns in olive oil and lemon juice starter at LPM in Miami. (Image: LPM)

LPM’s largely French and Italian dishes are meant to be shared, and include marinated lamb cutlets layered with kalamata olives, eggplant caviar and pine nuts, and French toast made with toasted brioche and served with spiced ice cream. Among the cocktails inspired by the life and work of French poet, playwright, and designer Jean Cocteau is one that levitates through the use of electromagnets.

LPM once stood for La Petite Maison (the little house), but the initials are the brand now. The London-hatched chain’s Vegas outpost will be its ninth and largest, following locations in Europe, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Miami.

Arty’s Steakhouse will house a high-end steakhouse inside an art gallery. (Image: Arty’s)

Comings & Goings

The Dorsey, among the Strip’s most popular cocktail bars, will close its doors on June 25. The hotspot just off The Venetian’s casino floor is making way for the Juliet Cocktail Room, which will feature dueling grand piano shows every weekend. The Venetian is remaking the bar as part of a partnership with the 81/82 hospitality group, which also plans to remake the resort’s Rosina and Electra cocktail lounges.

In the historic Commercial Center complex, which is angling to become a spin-off Arts District, the creators of ReBar Las Vegas are cooking up a new concept called Arty’s Steakhouse. The idea is to house a high-end steakhouse inside an art gallery with 10K square feet of space. (Get it? Arty’s?) A public preview of the menu is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in front of the under-construction restaurant at 953 E. Sahara Ave. #A12.

Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar is opening a third US location inside Mandalay Bay on June 10. The 8,500-square-foot bar and eatery will be located next to the walkway to Allegiant Stadium. Its menu will include a Wagyu smash burner, miso chili Atlantic salmon, and carne asada nachos with Tajin chips. Reservations are currently being taken at flankerlv.com.

This spring, Kaia Handroll will be the latest high-end eatery to bow at Area15, offering sushi stuffed with delicacies such as blue crab, bluefin tuna, and truffle lobster. The off-Strip art and entertainment mecca already houses The Beast from Chef Todd English, and Lumin Café & Kitchen by Elizabeth Blau.

A third Vegas outpost of Houston’s Hot Chicken will open on June 2 at 1201 S. Main St. downtown, cattycorner from Esther’s Kitchen. Also opening this summer downtown is Rufino’s Pizzeria at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd., Bar Ginza at 1301 S. Main St., and a Voodoo Brewing Company at 1415 S. Commerce St.

Salad and Go, a drive-thru healthy fast-food chain, has a second Las Vegas location opening May 20 at 7715 N. El Capitan Way in Centennial Hills … Mo’ Bettahs is planning to open the first Vegas outlet in its national chain of more than 40 Hawaiian-style restaurants this fall or winter. The location will be 4390 Cactus Ave., according to whatnowvegas.com … Crave Cookies, a Utah-based confectioner, is planning up to four Las Vegas locations by late summer or fall, including one at 7910 S. Rainbow Blvd.