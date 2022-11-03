Valley Forge Casino Player Flees with Losing Bet, Pennsylvania Troopers Seek Suspect
Posted on: November 3, 2022, 01:12h.
Last updated on: November 3, 2022, 04:47h.
A player at Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Casino Resort recently scooped up his losing bet at a table game before the dealer could collect it. The suspect then ran out of the gaming property and state police announced this week they are searching for him.
The incident took place on September 25 at 9:53 p.m. at the King of Prussia casino. The unidentified man put down $1,200 in casino cheques on the table. The wager lost and the dealer was about to collect the cheques when the man fled, according to MyChesco.com, a regional news site.
The man was wearing a hat that displayed an “M” logo, the report said. He is a black male.
State police did not specify what charges the suspect will face.
Prior Crimes
Valley Forge Casino has seen other criminal incidents in recent months.
On September 3, state police arrested an unnamed 36-year-old Philadelphia man for the theft of a woman’s wallet. Inside the wallet was $400, according to the Sanatoga Post, a regional news organization. The cash and wallet had been left in a purse, which was on a chair, on the gaming floor. The Gucci wallet was valued at $200.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the theft. He was still at the casino when he was apprehended.
The money and wallet were returned to the victim.
Funny Money
In still another series of incidents, fake money was discovered at Valley Forge Casino over the summer.
In July, investigators revealed that three phony $100 bills surfaced over a month at the gaming property. The fake money was forwarded to the US Secret Service.
One bill was located at the casino on July 7. It was handed over by a 57-year-old Red Hill, Pa. man. On June 27, a 63-year-old Bensalem, Pa. man presented two counterfeit $100 bills at the same gaming property.
Both men were victims and will not be investigated for passing fake currency, the Post said.
Casino Improving Security for Kids
An increase in the number of unattended minors left in parked cars at Valley Forge Casino while adults gamble recently led the gaming property to take several new precautions. One includes installing infrared surveillance cameras.
The cameras can detect heat if a child or other person is in a parked car. That will assist security guards patrolling vehicles with darkened windows.
In total, the gaming property and officials from its parent company, Boyd Gaming, plan to spend $776K on prevention and education regarding the issue. These include more warning signs. The signs will be found in hotel rooms, in the casino’s food court, and in parking lots.
The casino is located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
