Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Casino is Site of Disruptive Blackjack Player Arrest

Posted on: January 31, 2023, 07:55h.

Last updated on: January 31, 2023, 09:06h.

A blackjack player at Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Casino Resort was arrested at a gaming table, according to a recent news report. He was allegedly disruptive and uttered obscenities.

Valley Forge Casino Resort, pictured above. The casino was the location of a player who was being disruptive. (Image: Valley Forge Casino Resort)

The 37-year-old New Castle, Del. man wasn’t named in the report from the Sanatoga Post, a regional news organization.

Among the charges against him was disruptive behavior, the report added.

His January 8 actions on the gaming floor of the King of Prussia, Pa. casino were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

The man was both “disruptive and uncooperative” during the incident, police said. He also was “cursing and refusing to leave.”

He was warned that he would be arrested but he failed to calm down, police said.

Security Guard Nabbed

Valley Forge Casino has seen other recent incidents that led to police investigations.

A 61-year-old casino security guard was charged after $200 was swiped. She reportedly faces theft and receiving stolen property counts.

The money was left in an envelope last month by an unnamed 34-year-old Coatesville, Pa. resident. The envelope was accidentally left at the casino’s front desk. An employee gave the envelope to the casino’s security unit.

The unnamed guard, who resides in Philadelphia, stole the envelope which contained the money, the Post reported.

She put it in a pocket and left the casino, police revealed. The guard later was apprehended by state troopers.

She should have launched an investigation and stored the money securely as evidence.

The incident took place on December 31, 2022.

Prior Crimes

In September a player scooped up his losing bet at a table game before the dealer could collect it. The suspect then ran out of the gaming property.

Pennsylvania troopers were looking for the suspect as of last year. The incident occurred on September 25.

The unidentified man put down $1,200 in casino cheques on the table. The wager was lost, and the dealer was about to collect the cheques when the man fled, according to MyChesco.com, a regional news site.

In addition, on September 3, police arrested an unnamed 36-year-old Philadelphia man for the theft of a woman’s wallet at the casino. Inside the wallet was $400, according to the Post. The cash and wallet had been left in a purse, which was on a chair on the gaming floor. The Gucci wallet was valued at $200.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the theft. He was still at the casino when he was apprehended. The money and wallet were returned to the victim.