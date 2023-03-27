Casino Crime Roundup: Elderly Woman Dies on California Casino Bus

An unidentified 82-year-old woman died on a casino bus in Lake Cachuma, Calif. near a gaming property on Sunday morning.

The woman was stricken in the bus’s restroom. It’s believed her heart stopped beating, according to California TV station KEYT. Personnel removed her from the lavatory.

EMTs and county firefighters attempted to resuscitate her. But that was unsuccessful and she was declared dead on the bus shortly after 10 a.m.

The incident took place near the entrance to Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, Calif.

The patient’s identity wasn’t revealed as of Sunday. An autopsy may be performed to confirm the cause of death.

Three Casino Employees Fired, Charged for Fight

Three workers at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino were fired and later charged for a scuffle in an employee dining room earlier this month.

The trio, identified as Alfonso Pittrell, 57, Daniel Jones, 43, and Mackenzie Davenport, 20, were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the March 11 incident.

Pittrell allegedly punched Jones. Davenport hurled a lunch tray at Pittrell, police said. Jones reportedly assaulted and shoved Pittrell. Casino security guards broke up the fight and escorted the three suspects out of the casino, according to Pennsylvania TV station KPXI.

None of the employees was injured, Pennsylvania TV station KDKA reported.

Four Alleged Armed Robbers Apprehended

Security guards and surveillance video from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino helped local police capture four robbery suspects on Thursday.

The adult and juvenile bandits committed four holdups in a 70-minute period, Atlantic City police said.

The first holdup took place at 6:27 a.m. on New York Avenue. The victim was an 89-year-old man. He was assaulted in the chest, and his cash, cell phone, and jacket were stolen.

Exactly one minute later, a 45-year-old woman was approached on Baltic Avenue. Her cell phone, Kindle, and lunch bag were swiped.

Just four minutes later, the suspects ordered an 84-year-old man to hand over his car keys while on Indiana Avenue.

Then at 7:38 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was approached by the bandits while she was in her car at the intersection of California and Pacific avenues. An Airsoft gun was pointed at her, and she was told to leave the vehicle. One of the robbers struck her in the head with the gun, but the bandits were unsuccessful at stealing her car. The woman didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

The suspects had several handguns and a rifle, later identified as Airsoft guns, with them, police said.

The four suspects, identified as Dvaughndre Adams, 18, of Hyattsville, Md., Amari Wrights, 18, of Atlantic City, an unnamed 14-year-old boy from Fort Washington, Md, and another unnamed 13-year-old boy from District Heights, Md., were each charged with carjacking, robbery and gun-related crimes, according to the Daily Voice, an Atlantic City publication.

The two adults also were charged with employing a juvenile in the theft of an auto. The adults were booked at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and the juveniles were transported to the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility.

After a search, the stolen vehicle used in the first three robberies was located on Pennsylvania Avenue.

It was later revealed the vehicle was stolen on March 20 in Prince George’s County, Md. Maryland authorities may charge the suspects for the car theft.