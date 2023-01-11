Universal Parks to Open Year-Round Las Vegas Horror Experience

Posted on: January 11, 2023, 05:05h.

Last updated on: January 11, 2023, 05:38h.

Universal Parks is opening a year-round take on its “Halloween Horror Nights” in Las Vegas, and it promises to be even more of a nightmare than the Southwest Airlines gates at Harry Reid were over Christmas.

Universal’s new horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ Area15. The initial entertainment district, anchored by the Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart art project, opened in September 2020 and has so far attracted more than four million visitors.

Universal Parks has released this rendering of its as-yet-unnamed permanent new horror attraction, which it plans to open adjacent to Area15’s warehouse north of the Las Vegas Strip. (Universal Parks)

According to a typically puffy press release from Orlando-based Universal Parks & Resorts, the 110,000 square-foot experience will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales” in “a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences.”

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” the release quoted Page Thompson, president of new ventures for Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

A Big First for Universal

Universal’s new attraction marks the first time the corporation has created a permanent horror experience outside of its theme parks. According to the press release, it will be continuously updated to encompass new films and franchises. And seasonal events will be planned, strongly suggesting that annual Las Vegas Halloween roost is about to get a permanent new ruler.

Since Universal and Area15 are partnering on the new project, the press release also included quoted Area15 CEO Winston Fisher.

“Universal’s never-been-done-before concept will be a perfect fit because our guests know they can expect fresh, exciting entertainment at AREA15,” Fisher stated. “We are enormously gratified to have an extraordinary company like Universal as our partner as we embark on the next phase of growth for Area15.”

No name for the project, or opening date, was announced. But updates on the project will be posted at area15.com.

Horrifying Business Plan?

As pointed out by Casino.org’s very own “Vital Vegas” blogger Scott Roeben, horror-themed Las Vegas attractions have a mixed Las Vegas track record.

Fear the Walking Dead, a zombie-based attraction opened at Fremont Street Experience in August 2017 and closed less than two years later.

Then there was Eli Roth’s Goretorium at Harmon Corner, the shopping and restaurant district adjacent to Planet Hollywood. This $10 million attraction went under after just a year, filing for bankruptcy in July 2013.