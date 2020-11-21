Tropicana Las Vegas Parking Lot Shooting Sends One Man to Hospital After Possible Drug Deal

Posted on: November 21, 2020, 02:53h.

Last updated on: November 21, 2020, 03:14h.

At least one man in a parking lot adjacent to the Tropicana Las Vegas was shot around noon Saturday after an apparent drug deal went bad. It marks the latest violent crime along The Strip in recent months, much of it on weekends.

A Tropicana Las Vegas parking lot was the site of a shooting Saturday. It took place after a suspected drug deal. (Image: Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The wounded man remained at the parking lot until police and emergency crews arrived. He was taken to a local hospital.

He was undergoing treatment early Saturday afternoon. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, based on initial police reports.

The other man fled from the area after the shooting. He too may have been injured, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police continued to search for him after the incident. It appears the duo had met in the parking lot for a suspected drug deal. It is not clear if police were able to seize illegal narcotics at the scene.

Later on Saturday afternoon, yellow police tape cornered off the section of the lot where the shooting took place.

Saturday’s shooting comes as Las Vegas Metro police continue to persistently patrol The Strip and other areas in Las Vegas which are popular with tourists. They plan to up enforcement next week, especially with tourists visiting the area for Thanksgiving.

Known as Operation Persistent Pressure, the enforcement initiative adds uniformed officers and specialized units to these locations. On Thursday, a Metro spokesman told Casino.org the “operation has proven effective over the past many weeks.”

Arrests Made in Several Recent Shootings

Where there were violent incidents, often police were able to respond quickly to crime scenes. Many suspects were arrested shortly after gun-related crimes.

For instance, a man was arrested soon after last weekend’s shooting in the valet area outside of the MGM Grand Las Vegas. MGM Grand security apprehended the man that same night.

He was later identified as Tre Holly, age 25. Metro police said they arrested him on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

In recent weeks, Metro police and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo have blamed much of the violence on gang members and out-of-town visitors. Some of those arrested or wounded have been teen-agers or young adults.

Parking Lots, Garages Susceptible to Crime

Recently, Casino.org reported that casino parking lots and parking garages are susceptible to crimes. Earlier this year, Metro police searched for a bandit who was knocking down victims in gaming property parking garages and stealing their credit or debit cards.

A drive-by shooting in late September at a parking lot near Stage Door Casino led to three people getting wounded. Each required treatment in local hospitals.

Three suspects were apprehended. Each was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Also, casino security forces are collaborating with Metro police in looking out for crime and responding to incidents. One downtown Las Vegas gaming property, the Plaza Hotel & Casino, is installing an artificial-intelligence-based surveillance system.

It can monitor for far-reaching threats from hidden firearms to knives. It can also monitor for fevers, which indicate someone may be infected with coronavirus.