Victim Hospitalized in Las Vegas After Shooting Outside of MGM Grand

Posted on: November 16, 2020, 04:34h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2020, 04:43h.

An unnamed man shot during a Friday night fight in front of the MGM Grand Las Vegas required hospital treatment this weekend for his wounds, Las Vegas Metro police reported on Monday. His condition was unknown late Monday.

A shooting outside of the MGM Grand Las Vegas led to the arrest of one man for attempted murder and the hospitalization of another. (Image: Booking.com)

After the firearm discharged, the alleged shooter ran from the casino-hotel’s valet area, where the struggle had taken place. Around midnight, MGM Grand security officers “quickly detained” the suspect, Metro police told Casino.org.

He was later identified as Tre Holly, 25. Metro police said they arrested him on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Soon, he will enter a plea in local court. If convicted, Holly could face a prison sentence of anywhere between two and 20 years.

Over recent months, several violent crimes and other incidents involving firearms have been seen along or near the Las Vegas Strip.

In October, the MGM Grand Las Vegas casino was the scene of another altercation between two unidentified men. That culminated with a bullet being fired onto the casino floor, police said.

The two were struggling over a handgun when it discharged. A third person took the gun from the suspect.

Recent Attempted Murders

Also, this past Saturday, Metro police arrested Earnest Ruff, 22, for a Sept. 26 violent incident. He faces 33 charges, including eight counts of attempted murder and more than 20 counts of discharging a firearm within a structure or at an occupied structure or vehicle.

The shooting took place on a party bus near McCarran International Airport. It was linked to a shooting later that day at a parking lot near the Stage Door Casino, located about two miles away.

Three people were wounded during the drive-by shooting near the Stage Door. Each required treatment at a local hospital. So far, Metro police have arrested at least five suspects in connection with the shootings.

In response to the wave of violent crimes, Metro police have upped the number of officers on patrol on or near The Strip. Officers are also more prevalent in other popular tourist areas in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Dori Koren also has credited the cooperation of casino security officers in addressing recent crimes. Police and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo have blamed gangs and out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas for much of the uptick in violent incidents.

Juveniles Involved in Violence

Many of the suspects or victims in recent violent incidents have been teenagers or young adults. For instance, earlier this month, an unnamed youngster was arrested on multiple charges for a shooting at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino’s Metrodome. The incident left four wounded at the Las Vegas Strip amusement park.

The alleged assailant is charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, and minor in possession of a firearm.