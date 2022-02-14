Tropicana Las Vegas Trying to Lure Adele Fans With Celebrity Impersonator

Tropicana Las Vegas is offering Adele fans who purchased pricey tickets to her since-postponed residency at Caesars Palace free entry to its “Legends in Concert” show at the Strip casino resort.

Janae Longo performs as Adele in “Legendary Divas” at the Tropicana Las Vegas. The Strip casino is offering complimentary entry to the “Legends in Concert” show for people who purchased tickets to Adele’s postponed residency at Caesars Palace. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adele last month stunned Las Vegas and her fans around the world when she abruptly halted her planned residency at the Caesars Palace Colosseum. The announcement came a little more than 24 hours before the UK superstar was set to debut “Weekends with Adele.”

Las Vegas entertainment mainstay “Legends in Concert,” a pioneer in the tribute show business, is offering disappointed Adele fans what it believes to be the next best thing: Adele impersonator Janae Longo.

Now through Sept. 5, anyone who purchased a “Weekends with Adele” ticket can gain free entry into a “Legends in Concert” show at the Tropicana. The promoter’s current production at the Tropicana is called “Legendary Divas,” and is headlined by Adele — ahem, Longo.

Legends produce tribute acts in Las Vegas, as well as in Atlantic City, Myrtle Beach, Niagara Falls, and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

Offer Extended to Dion Fans

Adele fans aren’t the only ones who can grab a comped Legendary Divas show. Concertgoers who were planning to see Celine Dion at her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World can also get in for free. Dion canceled her North American tour and further postponed her return to the Strip last month.

“Legends in Concert,” says the free entries for Adele and Celine fans are good through September 5, unless either act commences their actual Las Vegas residency.

Until these superstars resume performances, ‘Legends in Concert’ is the next best way in Las Vegas to experience the music and magic of these incredibly talented women,” the company told Casino.org in a release.

Legends has been producing tribute shows for nearly four decades. The company’s “Legendary Divas” show in Las Vegas performs six nights a week at Tropicana’s Legends in Concert Theater.

Along with Adele and Celine, “Legendary Divas” features tributes from Cher and Lady Gaga. The concert is hosted by Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. Non-comped tickets begin at $60, plus taxes and fees.

While a fake Adele certainly isn’t the same as seeing the real thing, online reviews for Longo as Adele are overwhelmingly positive. “Longo’s vocals are spot on,” summarized John Kastilometes, entertainment consultant and columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Adele Says Caesars Happening

Ticket prices for Adele’s debut Las Vegas residency went for exorbitant costs, as scalpers managed to grab many of the seats. Fans paid anywhere from $500 to upwards of several thousands of dollars per seat for her first show.

Adele performed last week at the BRIT Awards, causing some scorn from fans still waiting to hear how to receive a refund for her postponed Caesars’ gig. Adele, however, says the show will indeed go on in Las Vegas.

“It’s 100 percent happening,” Adele told Graham Norton of her Las Vegas residency. “It’s absolutely happening.” As to when she said “this year” without providing a more concrete timeline.