Celine Dion Cancels North America Dates, Las Vegas Residency Further Postponed

Posted on: January 17, 2022, 01:44h.

Last updated on: January 17, 2022, 03:46h.

Celine Dion is continuing to cancel tour dates due to lingering personal health issues.

Celine Dion is seen in Paris, France, in 2019. The Las Vegas Strip icon will not return to Southern Nevada this month as once expected, as the superstar continues to deal with personal health matters. (Image: Getty)

The 53-year-old Las Vegas Strip headliner announced recently that the entire North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” has been canceled. Dion says in a note to fans that the cancellations are because of ongoing “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

The announcement cancels 16 shows in the US and Canada. As of now, Dion plans to resume the tour when its European leg is scheduled to begin on May 25 in England.

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said.

Dion is the biggest residency performer in Las Vegas history. Her “A New Day…” residency at Caesars Palace that ran from 2003 through 2007 remains the highest-grossing casino residency in history. The residency sold more than $385 million worth of tickets during its run that totaled 717 shows.

Dion Demand

COVID-19 has already resulted in making it incredibly difficult for Celine Dion fans to see her.

In February of last year, Dion announced that her pending residency at Resorts World Las Vegas was being delayed until late 2022 because of the pandemic. But those shows at the Strip’s $4.3 billion glitzy casino resort are also being impacted by the singer’s recent health problems. Along with announcing the North America cancellations, Dion has called off her Resorts World debut that was set to begin this Wednesday, January 19.

“We regret to inform you that Celine Dion has delayed the opening of her new Las Vegas show at the Resorts World Theater due to medical reasons,” the Resorts World website states.

Resorts World has plenty of other A-list entertainment lined up. Luke Bryan opens his residency next month, Carrie Underwood arrives in March, and Michael Bublé opens in April.

But Celine, of course, is on a level of her own. Along with her record-setting “A New Day…” residency, Dion holds the No. 2 spot on the all-time Las Vegas residency box office list. Dion’s self-titled residency show “Celine” — also at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum — grossed $296 million during its 427-show run between 2011 through 2019.

Adele Arrives

Celine Dion’s Las Vegas box office records could be in jeopardy as Adele arrives on the Strip. Caesars landed the hottest ticket in town when the casino company available announced bringing the British superstar to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum begins January 21 and runs through April 16. Adele is slated to perform two shows each weekend, all of which quickly sold out last month after Ticketmaster opened sales.

It will presumably take Adele several years to come anywhere near Dion’s Las Vegas box office haul. But Adele has made no secret about being tired of life on the road. Caesars is said to already be in negotiations with Adele to extend her Caesars Palace residency.