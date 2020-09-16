Tiger Woods Commanding Lion’s Share of US Open Betting Money, DJ Remains Favorite

Posted on: September 16, 2020, 12:47h.

Last updated on: September 16, 2020, 12:47h.

Tiger Woods is leading the US Open in terms of money wagered at one sportsbook, the 15-time major champ responsible for 18 percent of the handle at William Hill’s US operations.

Tiger Woods is attracting some large action at sportsbooks for this week’s US Open at Winged Foot. (Image: John Minchillo/AP)

The sportsbook says despite Woods last winning the US Open in 2008, there’s much betting enthusiasm behind the 44-year-old. With so much cash on Tiger, William Hill has cut his line to 40/1. That’s shorter than competitor books, which have Woods as long as 55/1.

The field of 144 players tee off tomorrow at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the consensus favorite. DJ is at 8/1 to win his second US Open — which would also be his second major. Jon Rahm is next at 9/1, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for third at 12/1. 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy are tied for the fifth-shortest odds at 14/1.

Players will face their most difficult test of golf this year, as Winged Foot is being described by the best golfers on the planet as incredibly challenging.

“I think it’s right up there next to Oakmont and Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,” Woods said this week. “I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them.”

The Feel-Good Story

Many golf fans will be pulling for Phil Mickelson this week. With a victory, one of the game’s all-time best players, and largest personalities, will complete the career Grand Slam.

The US Open has evaded the 50-year-old Mickelson, who competed — and won — his PGA Tour Champions debut this year. He’s won the Masters three times, and PGA and Open championships once each, but has yet to win the USGA’s premiere tournament.

Mickelson has finished second in the US Open a record six times. His most notable runner-up finish came in 2006 at Winged Foot. His double-bogey six on the finishing hole left him one behind winner Geoff Ogilvy.

This week marks Phil’s first return back to Winged Foot since that notorious Sunday. One bettor has $45,000 on him getting redemption and winning the 2020 US Open.

It’s fun for me to be able to compete and play in this event. It’s fun for me to come back after ’06. It’s a fun opportunity for me to try to add a bonus to my career. That’s kind of how I’m looking at it,” Mickelson explained.

As for his chances, however, Mickelson isn’t getting ahead of himself. “Look, I’m 50. My career is what it is. I look at now as a bonus. Any win, a tour win, a major, they’re bonus wins,” Lefty stated.

The Westgate SuperBook says Mickelson is its largest US Open liability.

‘Caddyshack’ Caddy

Actor Michael O’Keefe, who played Danny Noonan in “Caddyshack,” caddied as a kid at Winged Foot. With the golf cult film celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer, O’Keefe offered to caddy for any pro during their practice rounds.

Danny Balin, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club on Long Island, took him up on the offer. He’ll use his own caddy, however, when tournament action begins tomorrow.

Balin is at 3,000/1 to win this week.