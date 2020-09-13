Phil Mickelson Talks Sports Betting, $45K Wager on Him Winning US Open

Posted on: September 13, 2020, 10:32h.

Last updated on: September 13, 2020, 01:30h.

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to gambling, and as Lefty arrives in New York at Winged Foot Golf Club seeking the career Grand Slam, the five-time major winner says he’s aware some bettors want him to win the 2020 US Open.

One man has $45,000 on Phil Mickelson winning a week from today at the US Open. (Image: Alex Brandon/AP)

With the second major of the shortened three-major year set to tee off on Thursday, big bets are rolling in at sportsbooks across the country. And while the favorites will command the majority of the overall money and tickets, Mickelson has the backing of at least one believer with deep pockets.

Heard someone placed 45k on me to win the [US] open at 75/1 (pays 3.3 mil),” Mickelson tweeted. “Hoping for both of us I have a 3-shot lead on 18 tee.”

Mickelson was referencing his unforgettable collapse on the 72nd hole the last time the US Open was contested at the Mamaroneck, New York, track. In 2006, Lefty arrived on the 18th tee on Sunday with a one-shot lead. He made a double-bogey six to lose by a shot.

William Hill confirmed taking the $45,000 wager on 75/1 odds. The line implies a chance of 1.32 percent, and would, as Mickelson stated, net $3,375,000.

William Hill is operational in 10 states: Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. The sportsbook says the $45,000 bet on Mickelson is its largest golf liability in its US operational history.

Better Odds Available

The natural assumption following a $45,000 bet on 75/1 odds is that William Hill would shorten its line on Mickelson to discourage further large bets. But the book has done just the opposite, as a flurry of money continues to be placed on the front-runners.

William Hill, as of Sunday afternoon, has Phil at 80/1. The difference for a potential $45,000 winning bet is a staggering $225,000 ($3,600,000 compared to $3,375,000).

Two culprits could be cited for the lengthening of Mickelson’s US Open odds. First, he struggled this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. Phil entered Sunday’s round T43 in a field that features none of the Winged Foot front-runners.

“This is the worst I’ve played in the last three months,” Mickelson admitted. “I didn’t make a bogey. But I didn’t drive it well. I didn’t chip it well, and I didn’t putt well. I’ve got some work to do.”

Another factor in William Hill lengthening Lefty’s odds is world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Seemingly unbeatable when at the top of his game, DJ is certainly that right now.

Fresh off his first FedEx Cup Playoffs win, Johnson arrives at Winged Foot the heavy favorite at 15/2. A $100 bet nets $750. A $45,000 bet nets $337,500.

Golf Big Bets

Since sports betting became a state decision with the Supreme Court’s rejection of the federal ban in May of 2018, US sportsbooks have seen some large action on the game’s most popular stars.

Last year, a Wisconsin man placed $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his first Masters since 2005. The bet, risked on 14/1 odds, won $1.19 million after Woods shocked the golfing world with the unlikeliest of comebacks. Woods is a distant 33/1 this week.

As for the favorites, after Johnson it’s Jon Rahm at 10/1, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at 12/1, and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Bryson DeChambeau at 18/1.

Notables include defending champion Gary Woodland and 2015 champ Jordan Spieth (50/1). The longest odds are on Sandy Scott, Dan McCarthy, and James Sugrue, all 1000/1. A $10 bet nets $10,000.