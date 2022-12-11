Pittsburgh Steelers Look To Stick It To The Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a roll as they cruise into their Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the question remains if they are going to be able to keep up the pace in this rivalry between the best and worst of the NFL’s AFC North.

Since their bye week, the Steelers, at the bottom of the division, have shown clear improvement and have won three of their last four. Two were back-to-back road wins, which have put them at 5-7 with minimal hope of making it to the postseason.

Pittsburgh is back home today, facing the Ravens (5-8) and their quest for a division title. While the Steelers are playing better on both sides of the ball, they will continue to have to play tighter and avoid turnovers, if they plan on going any further.

Steelers Still In Rebuild Mode

The numbers still don’t look too dazzling for the Steelers. But QB Kenny Pickett is slowly beginning to make progress in his rookie season. He has now gone four games without an interception, which is a big accomplishment. He’s completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,797 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, in just two games, he had three of each.

Ravens Steelers Moneyline +106 -124 Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Over/under O36.5 (-115) U36.5 (-105) Courtesy of FanDuel

QB Lamar Jackson won’t be in for the Ravens, which is going to give backup Tyler Huntley a chance to show what he can do. He’s going to have to establish a ground attack today in order to have better control of the game.

Last week, the Ravens just barely beat the Denver Broncos. But they did so by mounting a comeback that led to a one-point victory. Pittsburgh has been building up strength since their rough start to the season, and could be a stronger opponent today. In their respective games last week, the Steelers averaged 5.4 yards per play, while the Ravens picked up just 4.1.

Although the Ravens are in control of the AFC North, it isn’t by much. The Cincinnati Bengals follow them closely with the same record, and have also won four in a row. Baltimore needs another victory to stay ahead.

The Steelers lead the series between these two with a record of 34 wins and 24 losses. They’ve also taken the last four meetings. This is not a run-away game for either today, but the Steelers are going to be more comfortable on their own turf.

At about 36, the over/under of this game is one of the lowest of the season. In a battle where both offenses are struggling to move the ball, the under prevails.

Fins Up In L.A.

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) are out on the West Coast today to face the L.A. Chargers (6-6). In clear control of their destiny after a few mediocre years, the Fins have rebounded the past two seasons, but can’t let their guard down today.

Dolphins Chargers Moneyline -174 +148 Spread -3.5 (-104) +3.5 (-118) Over/under O54.5 (-110) U54.5 (-110) Courtesy of FanDuel

Miami sits in sixth place in the AFC to advance to the playoffs. However, things are so even in this conference that almost all of the teams – including the Chargers – are alive to get into the postseason.

The tour of the West Coast has not started well for the Dolphins, who lost 33-17 last Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. That also pushed them out of the lead in the AFC East.

Today’s game is important for another reason if Miami hopes to stay close to the top. They have a complicated schedule, including another road game in Week 15. This Friday, they travel to New York to face the Buffalo Bills, the leader of the division, in one of three NFL games to be played that Saturday.

It’s also important for the Chargers. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2018, and need a win today to keep their hopes alive.

This is going to be the second time QBs Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, both 2020 first-round picks, have met on the field. Tag already has one win in his favor, and is ready to pick up a second one today.

The over/under is set higher than what has been trending lately. It’s one of only two to be above 50, although that might be reaching. Miami is likely to play conservative ball as it takes a more methodical approach in seeking the win, leading to the under coming out ahead.